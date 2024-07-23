Dubai: Starting from September 1, 2024, Oman will enforce a comprehensive ban on the importation of plastic bags as part of a new initiative to combat plastic pollution.

The ban will cover a wide range of products detailed under specific Harmonized System (HS) codes, particularly focusing on sacks and bags made from ethylene polymers.

It includes both biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics, such as shopping bags, waste bags, food packaging bags, and medical use bags.

Oman will also ban other types of plastic bags beyond those made from ethylene polymers. This includes biodegradable shopping and waste bags, as well as non-degradable food packaging and medical use bags made from various plastics.

Supporting this regulation, the Environment Authority (EA) has issued EA Decision 8/2024, which aligns with the goal of phasing out all plastic shopping bags in Oman.

Industrial and commercial establishments across Oman are urged to prepare for these changes and align their operations with the new environmental standards to ensure smooth compliance and contribute positively to the nation's sustainability efforts.