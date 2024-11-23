Big money: Saudi Arabia joins the IPL auction frenzy
Saudi Arabia hosts this year's Indian Premier League player auction in a partnership between a money-spinning cricket tournament expanding its global reach. Read more…
15 hours of first-class horror: Air India refunds $6,300 fare
Air India recently refunded its first-class airfare of $6,300 to a passenger after a video of its first-class cabin went viral for all the wrong reasons. Anip Patel, founder of Chicago-based firm CaPatel had to undergo a nightmarish 15-hour journey in September 2024 on a non-stop flight from Chicago to Delhi. Read more…
Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations on Wednesday
Saudi Arabia’s capital is set to open the first phase of the Riyadh Metro, a landmark project that will transform public transportation in the city. Read more…
5-year-old girl strangled to death by her mother
In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was strangulated to death by her mother in Ashok Vihar area, Delhi police said on Saturday. Read more…