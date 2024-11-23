Top Trending Stories This Evening

Big money: Saudi Arabia joins the IPL auction frenzy

CSK

Saudi Arabia hosts this year's Indian Premier League player auction in a partnership between a money-spinning cricket tournament expanding its global reach. Read more…

15 hours of first-class horror: Air India refunds $6,300 fare

Air India
Image Credit: Filephoto/screengrab courtesy of mondayswithmohan/Instagram

Air India recently refunded its first-class airfare of $6,300 to a passenger after a video of its first-class cabin went viral for all the wrong reasons. Anip Patel, founder of Chicago-based firm CaPatel had to undergo a nightmarish 15-hour journey in September 2024 on a non-stop flight from Chicago to Delhi. Read more…

Riyadh Metro to begin partial operations on Wednesday

Metro

Saudi Arabia’s capital is set to open the first phase of the Riyadh Metro, a landmark project that will transform public transportation in the city. Read more…

5-year-old girl strangled to death by her mother

Crime scene, murder scene, accident scene, murder, accident

In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was strangulated to death by her mother in Ashok Vihar area, Delhi police said on Saturday. Read more…