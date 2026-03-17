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Financial frauds cost global economy over $442 billion in 2025: INTERPOL

INTERPOL assesses the overall global risk related to financial fraud as High

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Financial frauds cost global economy over $442 billion in 2025: INTERPOL
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Global losses related to financial fraud in 2025 alone have been estimated at $442 billion, according to the 2026 INTERPOL Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment.

INTERPOL assesses the overall global risk related to financial fraud as High and expects the scale of offending to escalate significantly over the next three to five years, mainly due to increased availability of AI technology and low barriers to entry.

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AI-enhanced fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods. “Agentic AI” systems can autonomously plan and execute complete fraud campaigns - from reconnaissance to ransom demands.

However, the report also found that law enforcement authorities are collaborating more effectively.

Since 2024, the number of fraud-related Notices and Diffusions has increased by 54 per cent. Over the same period, INTERPOL has supported member countries in more than 1,500 transnational fraud cases in lost assets valued at $1.1 billion.

INTERPOL Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza said, “Enabled by artificial intelligence, low-cost digital tools and increased global criminal collaboration, we are witnessing the industrialisation of fraud.

“It is vital to remember that the cost of financial crime is not just money – it is people’s life savings, their dignity, and in the worst case, their life. Strengthening cooperation between law enforcement, the private sector and raising public awareness is key in tackling this global security threat.”

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