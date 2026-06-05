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The lighter side of life: Offbeat photos from around the globe

A visual journey through some of the most unusual, amusing and awe-inspiring moments

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Escaping the heat in style — a young man cuts through the water after diving from a 10-metre platform in Essen during Germany's unseasonably warm weather.
Escaping the heat in style — a young man cuts through the water after diving from a 10-metre platform in Essen during Germany's unseasonably warm weather.
AFP
1/13
Love for tennis on full display — a creatively dressed fan poses at the French Open in Paris.
AFP
2/13
First steps into the world — a Sumatran tiger cub and its mother Dini make their debut at Taman Safari Indonesia in East Java.
AP
3/13
Flipping perspective — a man passes the illusion-filled ‘Upside Down House’ attraction in Blackpool.
AFP
4/13
Paw-lice patrol — two dogs in uniform cruise a toy police car along the beach in Fujisawa, Japan.
AP
5/13
Beating the heat in style — a woman shields herself from the sun while walking through Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district.
AP
6/13
Champion’s moment — Jamaica’s Megan Simmonds celebrates a powerful win in the women’s 100m hurdles in Rome.
AP
7/13
A splash of tradition — participants slide into fun at the Saltibarsciai Slip and Slide during Vilnius Pink Soup Fest 2026 in Lithuania.
AFP
8/13
Beating the heat together — a woman offers shade to a cow during intense temperatures in Ajmer.
ANI
9/13
Decades of devotion — Alberto Obregon holds a family heirloom covered in signatures from Mexican football legends dating back to 1970.
AFP
10/13
La Paz at dusk — a dramatic skyline view captured from the Killi Killi viewpoint.
AFP
11/13
A moment of relief — a bird quenches its thirst at a tap during the scorching summer in Prayagraj.
ANI
12/13
A ballot and a best friend — Carmen Sandoval casts her vote at San Francisco City Hall holding her dog Peluche.
AFP
13/13
From bridge to artwork — JR’s monumental installation reshapes Pont Neuf into a temporary cultural landmark in Paris.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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