Why every child should grow a plant

One of the greatest misconceptions is that gardening requires a large backyard. In reality, all it takes is a little space and a willingness to nurture life. The UAE offers a surprisingly wide variety of indoor and outdoor plants that flourish with the right care. Whether it is a leafy indoor plant brightening a living room, fragrant herbs thriving on a kitchen windowsill, colourful flowering plants adorning a balcony or hardy succulents basking in the sunshine, there is something for every home. Whether you live in a villa or an apartment, every child can have a small green corner to call their own. A labelled pot, a watering can and a few minutes of care each day can become the beginning of a lifelong appreciation for the living world.