How UAE parents are navigating early spring break: From sensory boxes to DIY obstacle courses

As she explains, it’s just a matter of looking for things around the house. You don’t need fancy gadgets or video games to always keep them entertained. You can use a cardboard box around the house and see their imagination run wild. “It’s actually been fun to watch him get creative in the process too,” she adds. “And now whenever I see an inspiration reel on Instagram, it gets saved immediately and the items go straight onto my list for the next day," she adds.