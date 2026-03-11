How UAE parents are navigating early spring break: From sensory boxes to DIY obstacle courses

The unexpected break is also being used productively, as parents explain
A little cooking here and there, or the joy of arts and crafts. Maybe a little tea party, with a sprinkling of imagination. Or, how about just having fun with shapes and making learning fun?
The UAE parents sure know how to keep their children busy, and more importantly, happy.
It has been a challenging 12 days, especially for children, but parents are navigating the conditions with endless creativity, while still managing work and their household responsibilities.
For some families, the answer has been structure. For others, it’s creativity, outdoor play or simply allowing children the space to explore their interests. A picture of shared effort has emerged, where they’ve turned unexpected time indoors into moments of learning, imagination and finding joy in little things.
For the love of crafting, colouring, and a little cooking, Diaa Al Jurdi, Associate Communications Director at HAVAS Red, has no shortage of ideas to keep her son engaged. “I worked on a daily schedule for my son with a variety of activities that suit his age, taste and my work schedule as I’m working from home as well,” she says.
Each morning brings something new and inviting, for example, she prepares a visually appealing breakfast designed to encourage him to eat independently.
Regarding the worry around screen time, Al Jurdi, ensures that it is controlled and scheduled, despite staying indoors. It starts at 10 am, and limited to 30 minutes, she notes.
The rest of the day moves between play and learning, with activities designed to keep curiosity alive. Her son enjoys science experiments, exploring different ingredients and seeing how they react. Apart from this, he loves crafting, colouring and cooking with her. And cooking and baking, could include some pancakes and sandwiches.
That’s the magic of learning. It’s woven into everyday moments. With a little touch of math, too. “Math; sum and recognising all the numbers,” she explains. He writes several names and identifying all the letters. Learning languages also becomes part of play, which includes shapes in English, Arabic and drawing shapes.
Sometimes, a cardboard box isn't just a cardboard box. It's a spaceship, a hat or a little burrow of safety.
Indeed, for other parents, creativity comes from looking at everyday household items with a different lens. “I have a 3-year-old who is a screen free child, so I used to rely on nursery and classes to keep him engaged,” says Chandni Chugh Punwani. “Now that all of those are cancelled I have taken inspiration from various Instagram accounts that show DIY activities for kids and thankfully I have managed to keep him entertained for the last 10 days.”
One simple activity unexpectedly bought her nearly an hour of quiet. “I bought swimming noodles and cut them into smaller pieces, and used them to create big soap bubbles by dipping them into a bowl of soapy water, I got 43 minutes of peace and not uttering the word mumma - that was a huge win,” she explains.
Sorting games also proved surprisingly effective. “Another activity that worked well was a pom-pom sorting game, where he sorts the pom-poms by colour into different containers, kept him occupied for quite a well and then he used his imagination and created his own games with different sized pom poms.”
Punwani has more unique tricks up her sleeve, and if it includes more movement, why not? “I also got a sticker set with different foot movements, which turns into a little obstacle course around the house. He follows the footprints, jumps or steps where the stickers are placed, and it helps him burn off some energy indoors.”
Some of the most engaging activities are also the simplest, and one of them, includes a sensory box. "I used a large plastic box and filled it with actual wheat grains, and gave him an ice cube tray and small party cups so he could scoop and sort the grains.”
And there’s also the joy of pretend play, that takes over once the activity evolves. “I tried play dough with fruit-shaped cutters, and he spent time making different fruit shapes and pretending to serve them at his tea party with the nanny and grandmother."
As she explains, it’s just a matter of looking for things around the house. You don’t need fancy gadgets or video games to always keep them entertained. You can use a cardboard box around the house and see their imagination run wild. “It’s actually been fun to watch him get creative in the process too,” she adds. “And now whenever I see an inspiration reel on Instagram, it gets saved immediately and the items go straight onto my list for the next day," she adds.
For families with older children and teenagers, keeping them physically active has become the bigger priority. “With schools closing a week early for the break, we're making the most of the weather, getting the kids outdoors as much as possible, on the sports grounds near where we live, riding bikes around the neighbourhood,” says Dmitrii Gartung, Founder and CEO of OneSun Capital and father of five.
In fact, the family even turned bike maintenance into a shared activity. “We even did full services on some of the bikes and bought new ones for others, to keep the motivation up.”
Technology still has a place, but within limits. “The older kids, teenagers, do get some screen time, but we limit it. We don't want all spare time to turn into screen time.”
Instead, the unexpected break is also being used productively. “We're also using the extended break to have additional personal tutoring sessions in subjects where children may need catch-up.”
The idea remains: Movement, fresh air and finding different ways to keep busy.
And sometimes, it’s normal for a child to welcome boredom. A slow day isn’t a loss. In fact, it can actually have more benefits than we think it does.
Dr. Soumaya Askri, Program Coordinator Marketing and International Business at the School of Management at Canadian University, explains that in such times, it is especially important for parents to help children channel their energy into positive and creative activities. Boredom can be powerful. “From a developmental and psychological perspective, moments of boredom can actually be very beneficial. They create space for imagination, problem-solving, and self-initiative, allowing children to explore ideas that might otherwise remain unexplored.”
In her own home, that philosophy has led to an unexpected creative project. “For example, my daughter, who is almost fifteen, has always dreamed of launching her own business,” she says. “During this period, we decided to use the time to begin developing her idea of creating an abaya brand.”
Now, the teenager is building her idea piece by piece. She spends time drawing designs, thinking about accessories that could complement the abayas, and even imagining how she might model or present her creations in a short promotional video.
And working together, has also strengthened their bond too, adds Askri. “When parents engage with their children’s dreams and ideas, it nurtures confidence, resilience, and hope qualities that are particularly important during challenging times.”
Maybe it’s best to hit pause, even if life seems relentless. Some families refuse to be swept away by news, messages and updates and find little ways to spin a little joy in the ordinary. “I have always said that it is okay for children to feel bored sometimes, because boredom creates space for creativity and encourages them to try things they might not usually do,” says Sophie Johnson, Head of Department & Assistant Professor, Faculty of Interior Design, Canadian University Dubai.
This shift has led to some new interests at home. “My eldest daughter has started baking, something she would never normally do, while my youngest is in the garden determined to master a football skill she recently saw,” adds Johnson.
Even small routines outside the home can help children release energy. “In our community, the children gather every evening after prayer to play football together for a couple of hours,” she says. “It is just enough to release energy, lift their spirits, and reduce any stress.”
And let’s not forget the calm of family rituals, which means spending time together through Iftar, games, conversations with family. Memories are made, and that’s what people would hold on to.
Sudden disruptions to daily life can affect children more than many parents realise, says Jazz Ferguson, professional basketball player, mental performance coach and teen mentor.
For younger children, structured play, sports, and camps provide an outlet for energy and social interaction. When those routines disappear, many children may experience restlessness, frustration, or increased screen time.
Furthermore, teenagers may feel the disruption even more strongly. His advice is not to recreate every cancelled activity, but to maintain simple rhythms. “The key during uncertain moments is not to try to perfectly replace every activity that has been cancelled, but rather to maintain structure, movement, and connection at home or in safe environments that parents feel comfortable with.”
Ultimately, he says, the goal is simple. “What matters most is that children still feel supported, active, and connected to positive outlets.”
Encourage physical movement at home. This could be backyard games, short workouts, skill drills, or family walks. Movement helps regulate mood and energy levels, especially for younger children.Jazz Ferguson, professional basketball player and mental performance coach as well as teen mentor
If routines have suddenly changed at home, experts suggest focusing on a few simple strategies:
Create a loose daily structure
Even a flexible schedule with time for learning, play and rest can help children feel secure.
Encourage movement every day
Whether it’s a bike ride, backyard play or indoor obstacle course, physical activity helps regulate mood and energy.
Use everyday objects for creative play
Sorting games, sensory boxes, craft projects or pretend play can keep younger children engaged without expensive toys.
Support children’s interests
From baking to designing clothes or practising sports skills, this time can be used to explore passions.
Prioritise connection and conversation
Shared meals, games, walks and simple conversations can reassure children during uncertain times.