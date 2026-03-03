How war anxiety disrupts your sleep: UAE doctors share steps to calm your brain at night

When anxious thoughts surge at night, many people try to reason with them. Physiology responds better to breath. Slow breathing directly tells the nervous system to shift from ‘fight or flight’ into rest and restore. Even five minutes can reduce heart rate and muscle tension. A simple method is breathing-in slowly for four counts, pausing briefly, and breathing out for six counts. The longer exhale gently activates the calming branch of the nervous system, Dr Nami explains.