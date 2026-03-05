UAE’s early spring break: Parents share how their families are adapting

UAE families adjust to early spring break amid regional tensions
Dubai: Schools and universities across the UAE will begin an early spring break from Monday, March 9, after the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced a revised holiday schedule on Wednesday.
The break, which runs until Sunday, March 22, applies to all students and academic and administrative staff at both public and private institutions. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23 - a week earlier than the previously scheduled end date of March 29.
The decision comes against the backdrop of regional tensions, with authorities citing the safety of students and staff. The UAE introduced a unified school calendar for public and private schools in 2025, making last-minute changes to it all the more significant for families who plan ahead.
For many UAE families, the revised dates have required a swift rethink. Sonal Chibber had already arranged flights to India to visit family during the original break window.
“With the government announcing the break earlier than usual due to the current regional situation, we had to adjust our flights and travel plans,” she said. “We are trying to stay hopeful and positive, but it has been a bit inconvenient given office commitments and the circumstances.”
Zeina Haddad, a mother of two who had been planning a trip to Paris to celebrate with family over spring and Eid, found herself in a similar position. “There are flight disruptions in the region and we are still working," she said. "It has caused us to change our plans, but we understand why this decision was taken.”
Not all families had international trips booked. Gurneet Kaur, whose daughter is in Grade 3 and son in kindergarten, had arranged a staycation — though its future is now uncertain.
“Not sure what's going to happen to that plan now,” she said. “However, since the kids are off earlier than expected, we were thinking that if the airspace opens up, we might book a holiday so they can get a proper break. It hasn't been easy for them this week - my daughter's exams were rescheduled, she completed one online today and will do another tomorrow.”
Despite the disruption, many parents have broadly welcomed the move. Mangalya Mohan, a parent at Global Indian School in Ajman, backed the decision on safety grounds, though she raised longer-term concerns.
“Next year, students may face challenges after the summer break, as parents will feel pressure to get their children back on track academically," she said. “In this situation, students may be promoted to the next class without completing exams, which could affect their studies. Increased screen time and online gaming are also a major concern for their mental and physical well-being.”
For some families, the change has opened up new possibilities. Chen Quinagoran, a parent at Oaktree Primary School in Dubai, said the announcement had prompted his family to make plans they hadn't previously considered.
"Personally, for us parents, the updated school calendar is beneficial since we currently have no plans scheduled yet for the spring break, and the announcement has allowed us to create alternative trips for the holidays. For the time being, our priority remains meeting work obligations and ensuring continuity with existing commitments. Should circumstances change in the future, we would of course reassess and consider making plans that align better with the school schedule. However, under the current situation, keeping things as they are works best for everyone involved," he said.
Durga Pandey, a parent at Credence High School in Dubai, struck a similarly grateful note.
"We remain completely safe, and the UAE government is wholly dedicated to safeguarding human life, which is truly commendable. Additionally, for our children, they are offering online classes and psychiatric counselling for those affected by the situation, providing excellent healing options. From my family's perspective, all I can express is appreciation for the government," she said.
Shafina Parvez Mulla, whose son Rayyan attends DPS Sharjah (Delhi Public School), noted the timing also aligned with the final days of Ramadan. “During the last ten days of Ramadan, we go to the mosque together for Tahajjud and Fajr prayers at around 4:30am, which makes school particularly hard for the children. The syllabus was already complete and final exams were done, so we are happy with the decision.”