UAE air defences intercept six ballistic missiles, 125 drones on Thursday

UAE has detected 196 ballistic missiles in total since the start of the Iranian aggression

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Debris of a missile intercepted by the UAE authorities.
Image Credit: AFP
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and 125 drones on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said, as the country continued to respond to the blatant Iranian attacks.

According to the ministry, air defence units detected seven ballistic missiles on March 5, 2026. Six of the missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell inside the country.

Authorities also detected 131 drones, of which 125 were successfully intercepted. Six drones fell within UAE territory, the statement said.

Since the start of the “Iranian aggression”, the UAE has detected 196 ballistic missiles in total. Of these, 181 were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country.

The ministry added that 1,072 Iranian drones had been detected, with 1,001 intercepted. Seventy-one drones fell within UAE territory. Air defences also detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.

The attacks have resulted in three fatalities, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 94 minor injuries. Those injured include Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationals.

The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to respond to any threats and will confront with firmness any attempts to undermine the country’s security, while safeguarding its sovereignty, stability and national interests.

