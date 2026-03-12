GOLD/FOREX
UAE condemns unprovoked Iranian drone attack on Salalah Port in Oman

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the unprovoked Iranian drone attack targeting the Port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in damage to several fuel tanks at the port.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack represents a dangerous escalation and a violation of the principles of international law.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Oman and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security, the safety of its citizens and residents, and preserving its stability.

