Oman firefighters continue battling blaze at Salalah Port after Iranian drone strike

Authorities say operation may take time as safety measures remain in place

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Civil Defence teams battle flames at fuel storage tanks
Supplied

Dubai: Emergency crews in Oman are continuing efforts to extinguish a fire that broke out at fuel storage tanks at the Port of Salalah following an Iranian drone attack, authorities said.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority confirmed that specialised response teams were immediately dispatched to the site after the incident and began firefighting operations to contain the blaze.

The operation is being carried out with support from the Sultan’s Armed Forces as well as companies operating in the surrounding industrial area, as authorities work to bring the situation under control.

Officials said teams are deploying extensive resources to limit the spread of the fire and protect nearby facilities, adding that extinguishing the blaze may take some time due to the nature of fuel storage fires.

The authority stressed that all necessary safety and security procedures are being implemented while emergency crews continue their operations.

Authorities have also urged the public to follow official updates and avoid the area while response teams work to fully contain the fire and ensure the safety of the port and surrounding infrastructure.

