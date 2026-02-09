Inside Iran’s mistrust dilemma: Is Tehran managing risk by engaging the US?

Conditional offer: Iran says it is ready to dilute 60% enriched uranium if all sanctions are lifted

Who said it: Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation

What dilution means: Mixing enriched uranium with other material to lower enrichment levels

Current level: Iran had been enriching uranium to 60%, far above the 3.67% cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal

Why it matters: According to the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state enriching uranium to this level

Unanswered question: The location of over 400 kg of highly enriched uranium held before last year’s war remains unclear

US position: Washington wants a total ban on enrichment, which Tehran rejects