GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman begin: What each side wants and what’s at stake?

Tehran seeks sanctions relief, nuclear-only talks; Washington pushes broader demands

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
While both sides say they are open to talks, they remain sharply divided on what should be discussed — and how far any deal should go.
While both sides say they are open to talks, they remain sharply divided on what should be discussed — and how far any deal should go.

Dubai: Iran and the United States are set to hold high-stakes talks in Oman starting Friday, their first formal negotiations since last year’s war between Iran and Israel and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The meeting comes amid soaring tensions following Tehran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests and fresh warnings from Donald Trump, who has not ruled out renewed military action if diplomacy fails.

While both sides say they are open to talks, they remain sharply divided on what should be discussed — and how far any deal should go.

Here’s a breakdown of the key issues.

Who is taking part in the talks?

Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a veteran diplomat known for his role in earlier nuclear negotiations.

The US side will be led by Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The talks are being hosted by Oman, which has long played the role of mediator between Tehran and Washington.

What does Iran want?

Tehran is insisting that negotiations focus only on its nuclear programme and the lifting of US-led sanctions.

Iran argues it has the right to pursue civilian nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and says it has no intention of building a bomb.

Before last year’s war, Iran was enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity — far above limits set under the 2015 nuclear deal but still short of the 90 percent needed for a nuclear weapon.

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE IRAN-US TALKS

  • Iran wants nuclear-only talks: Tehran insists negotiations focus strictly on its nuclear programme and lifting sanctions — nothing else.

  • The US wants a broader deal: Washington is pushing to include Iran’s ballistic missiles, regional influence and human rights concerns.

  • Uranium enrichment is the main dispute: Iran had enriched uranium up to 60%, far above past limits but below weapons-grade levels.

  • Stockpiles remain unclear after strikes: US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites last year left the fate of highly enriched uranium uncertain.

  • Military pressure is rising alongside diplomacy: The US has boosted its regional military presence, while Iran has warned of retaliation if attacked.

Iran says it is willing to scale back enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

It has firmly rejected:

Discussing its ballistic missile programme

Its regional influence and support for militant groups

Calling these issues matters of national defence.

What does the US want?

Washington wants a much broader deal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said talks must include:

Iran’s nuclear programme

Its ballistic missiles

Its support for militant groups across the Middle East

Its treatment of protesters at home

The US argues the 2015 nuclear deal failed because it ignored missiles and regional security.

Trump has repeatedly called for a complete halt to uranium enrichment, a tougher demand than previous agreements.

What about Iran’s uranium stockpile?

After US strikes last year on key nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, the whereabouts of Iran’s highly enriched uranium remain unclear.

Iranian officials say much of the material is buried under rubble and too dangerous to retrieve for now.

Some countries have offered to store Iran’s uranium abroad as a safeguard, but Tehran has refused — insisting it can manage the stockpile itself if sanctions are lifted.

Why are tensions so high now?

Relations worsened dramatically after:

Israel launched a 12-day war on Iran last June

The US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities

Iran later halted enrichment temporarily

Nationwide protests erupted in Iran, followed by a violent crackdown

Trump has warned Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be “very worried” as talks begin.

The US has also deployed a major naval force, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, to the region.

Iran has threatened retaliation against US bases if attacked.

Why is the nuclear issue so sensitive?

Iran insists its programme is peaceful.

But Western powers fear its advanced enrichment levels could allow it to quickly build a bomb if it chooses.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal (which Trump withdrew from in 2018):

Enrichment was capped at 3.67%

Uranium stockpiles were tightly limited

Since then, Iran has steadily expanded its programme.

What could happen next?

Best case: A limited deal where Iran scales back enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

Middle ground: Talks drag on with no breakthrough but no immediate conflict.

Worst case: Talks collapse — followed by fresh US or Israeli military strikes and Iranian retaliation.

Bottom line

Iran wants sanctions relief and nuclear-only talks.

The US wants a broader agreement covering missiles, militias and nuclear limits.

With both sides sticking to red lines and military pressure building, the Oman talks could either open a path back to diplomacy — or push the region closer to another conflict.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
OmanIranamericas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

“I would say he should be very worried. Yeah, he should be,” Trump told NBC News.

Trump: Khamenei should be very worried ahead of talks

3m read
Iran’s Fars news agency cited an unnamed government source as saying Pezeshkian had directed officials to open negotiations with the US over Tehran’s nuclear programme, though no date was announced.

Iran orders nuclear talks as Trump pushes for deal

3m read
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'

1m read
FILE - An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Aug. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Iran crisis carries potential nuclear risks: analysts

4m read