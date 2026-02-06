Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman begin: What each side wants and what’s at stake?

Dubai: Iran and the United States are set to hold high-stakes talks in Oman starting Friday, their first formal negotiations since last year’s war between Iran and Israel and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

While both sides say they are open to talks , they remain sharply divided on what should be discussed — and how far any deal should go.

Iran argues it has the right to pursue civilian nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and says it has no intention of building a bomb.

Before last year’s war, Iran was enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity — far above limits set under the 2015 nuclear deal but still short of the 90 percent needed for a nuclear weapon.

