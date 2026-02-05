Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader should be ‘very worried’ as nuclear talks resume in Oman

Tensions between the longtime foes have surged in recent weeks following a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces on nationwide anti-government protests — one of the most serious challenges to Tehran’s rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In response, Trump has dramatically ramped up the US military presence in the region, sending what he described as a naval “armada,” and repeatedly threatening new strikes.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned that any US attack would trigger swift retaliation, including strikes on American forces and assets across the Middle East. One Iranian drone was shot down by US forces earlier this week as tensions simmered.

Despite swirling doubts earlier in the day about whether negotiations were collapsing over disagreements on location and agenda, both sides confirmed that talks will go ahead on Friday in the Omani capital Muscat.

Earlier reports had suggested Turkey as a possible venue and even hinted the US was close to pulling out after disputes over whether Iran’s ballistic missile programme should be on the table.

“They will have to include the range of their ballistic missiles, their sponsorship of terrorist organisations, their nuclear programme, and the treatment of their own people,” Rubio said.

“If we didn’t take out that nuclear, we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East,” he said, adding that Arab nations were previously fearful of Iran but no longer so.

“They were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country. We found out about it. I said, you do that, we’re going to do very bad things to you,” he said.

