Iran orders nuclear talks with US as Trump pushes for deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the opening of nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian media reported

US President Donald Trump said he remains hopeful of a deal but warned “time is running out”

Iran’s foreign ministry said a framework for negotiations is being finalised through regional intermediaries

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with counterparts in Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to push diplomacy

The European Union designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation over its role in crushing protests

Iran summoned all EU ambassadors in Tehran and warned of reciprocal measures

Tehran’s parliament declared EU militaries “terrorist groups” in response

Nationwide protests in January left thousands dead and tens of thousands detained, according to officials and rights groups

Iran acknowledged over 3,000 deaths, while rights monitors estimate more than 6,800 protesters were killed

Revolutionary Guard drills continued in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, prompting US warnings

Turkey is seeking to organise talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials in Ankara

Iranian authorities charged state TV officials after a programme mocked protest victims

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Mehdi Mahmoudian was arrested for condemning the crackdown, drawing international criticism