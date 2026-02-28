Joint operation planned for months, with initial phase expected to last four days
Dubai: Israel and the United States have launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, marking a dramatic escalation after weeks of mounting military pressure and stalled diplomacy.
An Israeli official confirmed that the strikes were conducted jointly with the United States and targeted Iranian regime sites and military facilities.
An unnamed Israeli security source told Channel 12 that the operation had been planned for months. According to the source:
Israel is going “all out” in the operation
The US is “on the same page”
The “initial phase” is expected to last four days
The daytime timing was designed to surprise Iran, which would not have expected a morning attack.
The most recent major US–Israeli strikes on Iranian territory before this February 28, 2026 operation were carried out in the early morning hours of June 22, 2025, at around 2:30 a.m. local time, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities — a night-time attack.
US officials have confirmed American participation but have said the strikes are currently focused on military targets. One US official said the objective is to address the Iranian military threat and protect US forces in the region.
Explosions were reported in multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran.
One apparent strike occurred near offices associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in downtown Tehran.
Roads to his compound were reportedly closed. News agency Reuters reported that the 86-year-old was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.
Iranian media described strikes nationwide. No official casualty figures have been released.
US President Donald Trump described the military campaign as “massive and ongoing,” saying it was intended to prevent Iran from putting American lives at risk.
He said Tehran had been attempting to rebuild its nuclear program following the June 2025 US bombing run on Iranian nuclear facilities.
“The Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties — that often happens in war — but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,” Trump said in a video address.
He added that the US had “taken every possible step to minimize the risk to US personnel in the region.”
Iranian state-affiliated media signaled a potential response.
Tasnim, a semi-official news agency linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran was preparing “revenge and a crushing response to the Zionist regime.”
Analysts say Tehran has multiple retaliation options, including short-range missile strikes against US bases in the region, attacks on Israeli military or civilian sites, or targeting US naval vessels.
Closed its airspace
Restricted mobile phone services
Israel declares state of emergency
Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency in anticipation of retaliation.
The Israeli military’s Home Front Command ordered the public to limit activity to essential services only. Public gatherings, schools and most workplaces were suspended.
Major hospitals including Sourasky Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, and Rambam hospital in Haifa began moving operations to underground fortified facilities.
Emergency service Magen David Adom said it is operating under full emergency protocols.
Israel also closed its airspace.
Iraq closed its airspace following the strikes.
Iran had previously warned that US military personnel and bases across the region would be targets if it were attacked.
It remains unclear whether Iran will respond immediately or calibrate its retaliation.
The strikes follow weeks of escalating tension.
US President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened military action if Iran did not agree to stricter nuclear limits.
Trump on Friday said he was “not happy” with the progress of negotiations and insisted Iran cannot have nuclear weapons or uranium enrichment capabilities. He added: “Sometimes you have to” use force.
Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran had been ongoing in Geneva, even as the US increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional aircraft, naval assets and defensive systems.
Trump had sent mixed signals in recent weeks — publicly favouring dialogue while simultaneously accelerating military preparations.
The strikes also come amid Iran’s domestic unrest, where a crackdown on protests has reportedly killed thousands.
The last time the United States struck Iranian soil was in June 2025, when Trump authorised airstrikes on three nuclear sites. That marked the first direct US attack on Iran in decades of hostility between Washington and the Islamic Republic.
Israeli sources say the first phase of operations could last four days.
US officials say the goal is to degrade Iran’s military capabilities and protect American forces.
Whether Iran will retaliate directly against Israel
Whether Iran will target US forces in the region
Whether the conflict remains limited or expands regionally
The situation remains fluid, with both sides on heightened alert.