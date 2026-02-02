Iran's Araghchi says Tehran seeks a 'fair and equitable' deal with Washington over nukes
Tehran: Despite stating that Iran had lost its "trust" with the US as a negotiating partner, the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran seeks a "fair and equitable" deal with Washington over nuclear weapons, amid escalated tensions between the two sides.
In an interview with CNN, Araghchi said that while Iran is not seeking conflict, it is concerned about miscalculations or military operations based on misinformation.
"I'm not concerned about war. What I'm concerned about is miscalculations and military operations based on misinformation and disinformation campaigns. It is obvious to us that there are certain elements, certain parties, who want to drag President Trump into this war for their own benefits. And I think President Trump is wise enough to make a correct decision," the Foreign Minister said to CNN.
"A meaningful negotiation should be based on trust and, unfortunately, we have lost our trust in the United States as a negotiating partner. We need to overcome this mistrust.
"There are now some intermediators, some friendly countries in the region who are trying to build this confidence," he added.
The Iranian foreign minister noted the "mistrust" with Washington, stating that "some intermediators and friendly countries in the region are trying to build confidence".
However, "it is difficult, but they are trying," Araghchi noted.
He also indicated that Iran is open to further talks if the US side accepts Tehran's side of the deal to lift sanctions.
"President Trump said no nuclear weapons, and we fully agree. We fully agree with that. That could be a very good deal. Of course, in return, we expect sanction lifting. That deal is possible," Araghchi said to CNN.
"In the previous conflict, we tried to limit the scope of war between Iran and Israel. This time, if it is between Iran and the US, many parts of the region would inevitably be involved, and that could be very dangerous," he said.
The minister warned that a war between the US and Iran would be disastrous for the region, referring to previous such incidents, including the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025.
He added that while Iran is prepared for any scenario, its priority remains preventing war.
"Being prepared doesn't mean that we want war. We want to prevent the war," Araghchi added.
His remarks come amid the US military buildup in the region, including a "massive Armada", led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, heading towards Iran as tensions escalate.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he was "hopeful" that Iran would "make a deal" with Washington, hours after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any conflict initiated by the United States would turn into a "regional war".
Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said the US had deployed significant military assets in the region but preferred a diplomatic outcome amid escalating tensions between the two countries.
"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close, and in a couple of days, hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said.
Trump's remarks came in response to a series of strong statements by Iran's Supreme Leader in a series of posts on X, who warned Washington against military action, stating that Washington should understand that any war would not remain limited.
"The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei's post read, adding that Iran would not be intimidated by threats involving warships or aircraft.
