GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran's no-nuclear-weapons proposal rejected as US didn't grasp technical details: Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Araghchi assails US for failing to understand Iran's technical proposals on nukes

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (File Photo/Reuters)
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (File Photo/Reuters)

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday claimed that American negotiators dismissed Iran's proposal aimed at ensuring "no nuclear weapons" because they failed to grasp its technical details.

He said that Iran had proposed mechanisms to ensure there would be "no nuclear weapons", but the idea was rejected because US counterparts "didn't grasp the technical details".

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Factual knowledge matters. Case 1: Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."

Araghchi also pushed back against arguments that the United States could benefit economically from rising energy prices caused by the conflict. According to him, the surge in oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans.

"Case 2: Americans won't 'make money' from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after senior Iranian leaders issued sharp warnings to President Donald Trump and Washington over the ongoing conflict dynamics in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, rejected the idea of a quick military victory for Washington, cautioning that wars cannot be won through "a few tweets".

"Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," he said, using the hashtag "#TrumpMustPay".

In a separate post, he issued stark warnings to Washington following remarks attributed to Trump about the potential destruction of Iran's power infrastructure.

Larijani said Trump had claimed the US could "take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour". Responding to the statement, Larijani warned that such an action could trigger widespread regional consequences.

"Trump has said, we can take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour, but we have not done it. Well, if they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour, and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said the situation involving Iran was progressing "very rapidly" and praised the strength of the United States military.

Speaking at the Women's History Month event at the White House, the US president said American forces were performing strongly and suggested that current actions were addressing long-standing issues with Iran.

"The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It's doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed. There's never been anything like it. Nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump said.

He added that the United States was now taking actions that should have been carried out decades earlier.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, told state TV after the talks in Geneva ended: "We made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field."

Iran FM says 'good progress' after Geneva talks ended

2m read
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, landing on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Trump says he is ‘considering’ limited strike on Iran

2m read
US negotiator Steve Witkoff (left) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met for the second time for US-Iran talks in Geneva, which ended after just about two hours.

Iran-US talks in Geneva advance on 'guiding principles'

2m read
In this handout photograph released by the US Navy on February 6, 2026, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea on January 30, 2026.

Iran hints at talks as US envoy visits aircraft carrier

4m read