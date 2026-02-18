Iran-US talks in Geneva advance on 'guiding principles'

Tehran also says more work is needed to get a deal, the US is yet to comment on the issue
Iran announced a "breakthrough" in Geneva talks with the US on February 17, 2026, agreeing on "guiding principles" for resolving its nuclear dispute, BBC reported.
This marking progress after Oman's-hosted first round.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the indirect discussions "constructive," stating both sides will now draft texts for exchange ahead of a third round.
No date or venue has been set for the next talks.
Tehran stressed more work remains for a full deal, focussing solely on nuclear curbs and sanctions relief, rejecting US pushes on missiles or proxies like Hezbollah.
Araghchi urged Washington to drop force threats amid regional US buildup.
The US, represented by Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, has not officially commented; a source noted "progress" but unresolved details.
VP JD Vance cited "red lines" like nuclear programme dismantlement, echoing Trump's demand for a "solid deal" on nukes or missiles.
The talks occur amid rising tensions: Khamenei's mockery of US forces and Iran's Gulf military drills, shutting the Hormuz Strait for hours.
The New York Times noted that, amid an exchange of threats, the principles may be seen as guideposts to a diplomatic thaw.
Lifting of Iran sanctions would be the key to success — potentially easing Trump's pressures on the Tehran regime.
With so much at stake between Iran and the United States, questions swirl as to why the initial Iran-US meeting in Geneva was so brief, not just because of its bilateral dimension but because Iran has been insisting that if things do not go towards diplomacy, this would in most probably become a regional war.
The high-stakes talks unfolded as tensions surged across the Middle East, with two US aircraft carriers deployed in the region, B-2 bombers, and additional troops positioned in the region.
Against that backdrop, indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran resumed for a second round, mediated by Oman’s foreign minister.
The session lasted just over two hours — a brief encounter given the complexity of the issues.
Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera the swift conclusion makes optimism difficult.
He noted that the 2015 nuclear deal took two-and-a-half years to negotiate, requiring patience and sustained technical discussions.
A short round could signal either insufficient political will or gaps too wide to bridge.
On the nuclear front, Vaez suggested limited progress may be possible, especially if Iran accepts temporary zero enrichment.
However, disputes over missiles and regional activities remain major obstacles.
He warned that both diplomacy and military action carry serious risks. While talks could continue, any breakdown would heighten the danger of escalation — whether deliberate or through miscalculation — in an already volatile region.
The US side has yet to comment.