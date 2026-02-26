The talks come as Washington continues one of its most substantial military deployments in the Middle East in decades . The United States currently has an aircraft carrier, multiple destroyers and other combat vessels operating across the region, with rare dual-carrier dynamics adding to the pressure on Tehran.

The Oman-mediated discussions, hosted at the Omani ambassador’s residence under tight security , mark the latest attempt by the two long-time adversaries to defuse tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme and avoid the prospect of renewed conflict in an already volatile region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is leading Tehran’s delegation, warned that any US military strike could trigger a broad regional conflict. Iran has consistently stated that American bases across the Middle East would be considered legitimate targets in the event of hostilities.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action if diplomacy fails, recently giving Iran a deadline to reach a deal. While the White House insists it prefers a negotiated settlement, American officials have made clear that all options remain on the table.

“There would be no victory for anybody — it would be a devastating war,” Araghchi said ahead of the negotiations, underscoring the risks of escalation.

Meanwhile, regional anxieties remain high. Iran has warned of retaliation not only against US assets but also against Israel, raising fears that any miscalculation could ignite a wider Middle East conflict.

Trump, in his State of the Union address this week, accused Iran of pursuing “sinister nuclear ambitions” and developing missile capabilities that threaten Western interests. Tehran dismissed those claims as “big lies,” insisting its nuclear programme is exclusively for civilian purposes.

American intelligence assessments indicate that while those strikes caused significant damage, Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was not permanently destroyed. Officials say key facilities are currently non-operational but could potentially be rebuilt over time.

