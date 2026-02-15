Iran offers to dilute 60% enriched uranium if sanctions discussed, signalling compromise
Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States, provided Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions, Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, told the BBC in Tehran.
Takht Ravanchi said: "If they are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement." He added that the ball was now "in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal."
US officials have repeatedly emphasised that Iran, not the US, is holding up progress in the long-running negotiations. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that President Donald Trump favoured a deal, but it was "very hard to do" with Iran.
Trump has threatened military strikes if a nuclear agreement is not reached, and the US has increased its presence in the region. This follows Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests last month, which human rights groups say left thousands dead.
Switzerland confirmed that Oman will host indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva next week, with Washington pressing Tehran to reach a deal to limit its nuclear programme.
A Swiss foreign ministry spokesman told AFP: "Switzerland stands ready at all times to offer its good offices to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran."
On February 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to hold indirect discussions. Oman acted as mediator.
Iran has offered to dilute its 60%-enriched uranium, near weapons-grade levels, as a sign of willingness to compromise. Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC: "We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme if they are ready to talk about sanctions." He did not specify whether this would involve lifting all or some sanctions.
Regarding Tehran’s stockpile of over 400kg of highly enriched uranium, he said: "It is too early to say what will happen in the course of negotiations." Russia has offered to accept low-enriched uranium again, as it did under the 2015 nuclear deal, which collapsed when Trump withdrew in 2018. Other proposals reportedly include temporarily suspending enrichment.
Iran insists that talks remain limited to the nuclear file. Takht-Ravanchi said: "Our understanding is that they have come to the conclusion that if you want to have a deal you have to focus on the nuclear issue."
He confirmed that US demands for zero enrichment are no longer on the table for Iran, calling it a "red line" under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
Takht-Ravanchi reiterated that Iran will not discuss its ballistic missile programme with the US, a key demand of Israel, which views the missiles as a threat.
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to attend the Geneva meetings. Trump emphasised the need for a deal, warning that failure to reach an agreement could be "traumatic."
Previous rounds of US-Iran talks were held in April 2025 in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy. Tensions escalated on June, when the US conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure under 'Operation Midnight Hammer', targeting Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran condemned the attacks as violations of international law and the UN Charter.
With inputs from AFP