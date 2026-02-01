Khamenei warns of ‘regional war’ as Trump confirms talks with Tehran

Dubai: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday warned that any US military strike would trigger a wider regional conflict, even as US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were in talks aimed at averting escalation.

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, amid heavy US military deployments in the Gulf.

“(Iran is) talking to us, and we’ll see if we can do something,” Trump said, adding that Washington was seeking a deal that would leave Iran without nuclear weapons.

In a separate address, Khamenei described the recent wave of anti-government protests across Iran — which have left thousands dead according to rights groups — as an attempted overthrow of the state.

“They attacked the police, government centres, IRGC centres, banks and mosques, and burned the Quran… It was like a coup,” he said, adding that the unrest had been “suppressed”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought war and firmly believes a war would benefit neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the region,” he said during a call with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime,” he said, adding that Iran’s nuclear expertise “cannot be eliminated”.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.