US‑Israel war on Iran day 11: Trump says, 'US will hit Iran 20 times harder'; Gulf states face new attacks

Gulf tensions rise: UAE bases will not be used for attacks; Saudi intercepts threats
Highlights
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) said its air defence systems intercepted two drones targeting the Kingdom’s Eastern Region.
In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson confirmed that the drones were detected and successfully intercepted before reaching its intended target in the Eastern Region.
Official Spokesman for the Kuwait National Guard (KNG), Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadel Jadaan says it successfully intercepted 6 drones in the northern and southern sectors of Kuwait.
Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) has arrested five people for violating the nationwide ban on drone use and operation, the ministry said.
The MOI confirmed the violators have been referred to the competent authorities under legal procedures. The ban applies to all citizens, residents, visitors, and organisations, and is aimed at enhancing public safety.
Authorities warned that any drone use or attempted operation constitutes a violation and will be met with strict legal action.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Etihad Airways has released its latest limited flight schedule, operating to key destinations from Abu Dhabi. The airline has listed flights for March 10, 11 and 12, 2026, allowing passengers with existing bookings to be accommodated as soon as possible.
The airline advises travellers not to go to the airport unless they hold a confirmed booking or have been contacted directly by Etihad. All flights will operate only after complete safety and security checks. Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible, and tickets are available for purchase on etihad.com, the airline said on its website.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) said its air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the Kingdom’s Eastern Region and destroyed two drones east of Al Kharj Governorate.
In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson confirmed that the ballistic missile was detected and successfully intercepted before reaching its intended target in the Eastern Region.
Air defence units also intercepted and destroyed two drones east of Al Kharj Governorate as part of ongoing defensive operations.
The UAE said it would not participate in any attacks against Iran and denied that its territory was being used as a launch point for strikes on Tehran, even as the country faces “unjustified” attacks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, said Emirati bases were not being used to carry out operations against Iran.
US President Donald Trump has vowed to hit Iran "harder" if it stops oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US leader pledged aggresive action against Iran if it continues to block oil shipments in the narrow strait, stating: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destructible targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran has given a single condition for a "ceasefire" if Israel and the US comply: “no further aggression.”
Reuters reported that Takht-Ravanchi has cited several countries, including Russia, China, and France, as having contacted Iran to help ease tensions and encourage de-escalation.
The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain announced that one person has died and several others were injured as a result of a blatant Iranian attack targeting a residential building in Manama.
According to the Ministry, a 29-year-old woman was killed and at least eight others were injured in the attack.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The WTI crude has dropped nearly 7% to $88.18 per barrel even as other benchmarks like Brent (at $98.96, up 6.76%) and Murban ($110.2, up 6.71%) as of early March 10, 2026 (8.07am local time in Japan).
The discrepancy in price movements between WTI Crude and other benchmarks is due to the sharp volatility from escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions, which initially drove a broad surge in oil prices above $100 per barrel amid fears of Middle East supply disruptions.
This was followed by a rapid pullback after reports that G7 nations and the US were considering a massive release of up to 400 m
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the unprovoked terrorist drone attack that targeted the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which resulted in material damage with no injuries reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international norms and laws, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel. Such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.
A powerful explosion was reported in the Iranian capital just after midnight local time on Tuesday at the same time as aircraft were heard overhead.
Several journalists dispersed across the city reported the blast, which was felt from many kilometres away. They also reported several explosions in the east of the city shortly afterwards. It was not immediately clear what had been hit.
President Donald Trump said late on Monday that the war against Iran would be a "short-term excursion," while insisting that the United States and Israel "haven't won enough" against Tehran.
In his remarks at the House Republican retreat, Trump said: "The world respects us right now more than they have ever respected us before. And because of Republicans, you people in Congress, the United States has by far, the strongest and most powerful military on the face of the earth. We're the strongest military anywhere on the earth — and now everybody understands it."
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones today
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations