Video: Iranian ballistic missile launchers taken out in US strikes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
CentCom

In a bold escalation of Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command (CentCom) released unclassified footage on March 10, 2026, showcasing missile strikes on partly concealed Iranian ballistic missile launchers.

The video depicts thermal imaging of hidden mobile launchers under bridges, trees, bunkers and in urban areas being targetted and destroyed by US forces.

CentCom's stated: "The Iranian regime can try to hide their missile launchers, but US forces won’t stop looking. When we find them, we’re taking them out."

Prime targets: 'Missile cities'

The hunt underscores the high-stakes aerial cat-and-mouse game, with Iran's "missile cities" becoming prime targets.

The operation, now in its second week since launching on February 28, aims to dismantle Iran's missile capabilities amid heightened tensions following Iranian attacks on Israel and US interests.

300 launchers destroyed

US and Israeli forces have reportedly destroyed over 300 launchers, reducing Iran's estimated 3,000-missile arsenal significantly.

CentCom Commander Admiral Brad Cooper described the remaining threats as "lingering", with B-2, B-1B, and B-52 bombers striking production sites and underground bunkers.

Analysts noted Iran's use of mobile launchers for indiscriminate strikes, prompting US hunter missions using drones and satellites.

Counterattacks

However, Iranian state media and allies like Russia's Sputnik decry the strikes as aggressive, claiming civilian casualties, including a disputed hit near a girls' school.

Iranian counterattacks on Gulf states are ongoing, with missiles intercepted by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the UAE.

President Trump has vowed to end the conflict swiftly, but experts warn of prolonged instability.

As of March 10, US forces continue airstrikes, targeting air defenses and missile infrastructure to prevent further launches.

