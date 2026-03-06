GOLD/FOREX
Shahed vs LUCAS: Which suicide drone is better — what you need to know

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
DRONE WARFARE: Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones are positioned on the tarmac at a base in the US Central Command (CentCom) operating area. LUCAS is a clone of Iran's inexpensive Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Photo published on Nov. 23, 2025.
X | @DeptWar

The war between the United States–Israel coalition and Iran has highlighted a new reality of modern warfare: cheap suicide drones may be more decisive than billion-dollar fighter jets.

Two nearly identical weapons now dominate the conversation — the Iranian Shahed‑136 and LUCAS (Low‑cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System), the latest gear in the US arsenal.

Ironically, the US drone was reverse-engineered directly from the Iranian design and mass produced, turning Tehran’s own innovation into a weapon used against it, Forbes reported.

Side-by-side

Below is a side-by-side look at the two loitering munitions.

CategoryShahed-136 (Iran)LUCAS (United States)
TypeOne-way attack drone / loitering munitionOne-way attack drone based on Shahed
DeveloperShahed Aviation IndustriesSpektreWorks + U.S. military
Length~3.5 mSimilar triangular design
Wingspan~2.5 m~2.5–3 m class
Speed~185 km/hSimilar class
RangeUp to ~2,000 km“Extensive range” (similar category)
Payload~50 kg warhead (some versions up to ~90 kg)Comparable explosive payload
GuidanceGPS / inertial navigationAutonomous + networking capability
Launch methodRack launch / rocket assistCatapult, mobile launcher, or ship launch
Unit cost~$10k–$50k (domestic); up to ~$193k export~$35,000 per drone
RoleMass saturation attacksSwarm strike and counter-swarm operations

Sources: Public domain

Production economics: The real weapon is scale

The Shahed-136 changed warfare not because it is technologically advanced — but because it is extremely cheap and easy to mass-produce.

Estimated cost: $10k–$50k per unit in Iran.

Russia reportedly plans tens of thousands per year of its version.

The triangular design reduces structural parts, making assembly simpler and cheaper.

Instead of firing million-dollar missiles, Iran can launch hundreds of drones simultaneously, overwhelming defenses.

US response with LUCAS mirrors Shahed

It costs roughly $35,000 per unit, according to US media.

Designed for high-volume swarm attacks.

Networked drones can coordinate with each other in flight.

This reflects a major Pentagon shift toward “attritable warfare” — weapons cheap enough to lose in large numbers.

Combat performance so far: The first 6 days of war

In the opening days of the regional conflict, Iran reportedly launched hundreds of Shahed drones at targets across the Gulf.

Key observations:

Shahed-136 strengths

  • Massive numbers launched simultaneously

  • Long range (up to ~2,000 km)

  • Difficult for radar due to low altitude

  • Cheap enough for saturation attacks

  • But there are weaknesses.

Shahed-136 weaknesses

  • Slow propeller speed (~185 km/h)

  • Loud engine makes them detectable

  • High interception rates by air defense

Reports indicate most drones were intercepted by integrated systems such as Patriot and Iron Dome.

What to know about LUCAS

Meanwhile, the US LUCAS drones have only recently entered operational deployment, including launches from naval vessels in the Gulf.

Their battlefield role so far appears to include:

  • Targeting missile launch sites

  • Striking radar systems

  • Coordinated swarm attacks with networking

Who has the better kamikaze drone?

Shahed-136 advantage

  • Combat-proven in Ukraine and Middle East

  • Mass production capability

  • Extremely cheap

LUCAS advantage

  • Improved autonomy and networking

  • More flexible launch platforms (including ships)

  • Rapid Western production potential

The real lesson

The bigger story today is NOT which drone is better.

It’s that both sides are converging on the same weapon concept: Cheap, mass-produced suicide drones replacing expensive missiles.

In modern warfare, the side that can produce tens of thousands of drones — not the most advanced aircraft — may ultimately control the battlefield.

