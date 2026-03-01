Oman port and tanker hit as Iran strikes Gulf states

MUSCAT Iran expanded its retaliation campaign across the Gulf on Sunday, striking Oman for the first time since the conflict began and targeting an oil tanker off its coast, in a dramatic escalation that threatens to widen the regional war.

The attack on Duqm commercial port marks the first direct Iranian strike on the sultanate — a long-time mediator in US-Iran talks that had until now avoided becoming a battlefield in the crisis.

Explosions were also reported in Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as Tehran pressed a second day of missile and drone attacks in response to US and Israeli operations that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials.

In Bahrain, authorities said a drone struck near the airport, causing minor damage. On Saturday, drones and falling shrapnel damaged residential buildings in Manama, with smoke seen rising from high-rise structures. The US embassy in Bahrain warned citizens to avoid hotels in the capital after one property, the Crowne Plaza, was hit.

Qatar — home to the region’s largest US military installation — said Iran launched 65 missiles and 12 drones toward the country on Saturday. Most were intercepted, but falling debris injured eight people, one of them critically.

“The Gulf countries right now are really on the front lines of this brutal war,” said Gulf security analyst Anna Jacobs. While Gulf governments have consistently pushed for de-escalation and diplomacy, she warned that continued attacks could make restraint increasingly difficult.

The attacks are particularly significant for Oman, which has historically served as a discreet channel between Tehran and Washington and had until now avoided direct involvement in the conflict.

Gulf states including Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait — all hosting US military bases — had sought to lower tensions in recent years and resisted allowing offensive operations from their territories. But the strikes suggest that diplomatic positioning has not insulated them from the fallout.

