GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Oman port and tanker hit as Iran strikes Gulf states

Attacks mark first strikes on the sultanate which mediated US-Iran talks

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama.
Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama.
ANI

MUSCAT Iran expanded its retaliation campaign across the Gulf on Sunday, striking Oman for the first time since the conflict began and targeting an oil tanker off its coast, in a dramatic escalation that threatens to widen the regional war.

The attack on Duqm commercial port marks the first direct Iranian strike on the sultanate — a long-time mediator in US-Iran talks that had until now avoided becoming a battlefield in the crisis.

Explosions were also reported in Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as Tehran pressed a second day of missile and drone attacks in response to US and Israeli operations that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials.

According to Oman’s state news agency, one drone hit mobile workers’ accommodation, injuring a foreign worker, while debris from a second fell near fuel tanks without causing casualties.

Shortly after, authorities said an oil tanker off Oman’s coast was also targeted. Its crew was evacuated, and four members were reported injured, AFP reported.

The strikes mark the first direct attacks on the sultanate since Iran launched its retaliatory campaign following US and Israeli operations that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other senior officials.

Strikes spread across the Gulf

Explosions were heard early Sunday in Doha and Manama, with blasts later reported in Riyadh, as Iran pressed a second day of attacks targeting US-linked military sites and critical infrastructure across the region.

In Bahrain, authorities said a drone struck near the airport, causing minor damage. On Saturday, drones and falling shrapnel damaged residential buildings in Manama, with smoke seen rising from high-rise structures. The US embassy in Bahrain warned citizens to avoid hotels in the capital after one property, the Crowne Plaza, was hit.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Witnesses reported plumes of smoke rising near the base.

Qatar — home to the region’s largest US military installation — said Iran launched 65 missiles and 12 drones toward the country on Saturday. Most were intercepted, but falling debris injured eight people, one of them critically.

Smoke was also seen near US-linked sites in other Gulf states which confirmed intercepting multiple projectiles.

Civilian infrastructure hit

Airports, ports, residential buildings and commercial facilities have been affected across the Gulf, raising fears of a broader regional war.

“The Gulf countries right now are really on the front lines of this brutal war,” said Gulf security analyst Anna Jacobs. While Gulf governments have consistently pushed for de-escalation and diplomacy, she warned that continued attacks could make restraint increasingly difficult.

“If Iran continues to escalate, it will be very difficult for them to simply sit and do nothing,” she told AFP.

Mediation efforts tested

The attacks are particularly significant for Oman, which has historically served as a discreet channel between Tehran and Washington and had until now avoided direct involvement in the conflict.

Gulf states including Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait — all hosting US military bases — had sought to lower tensions in recent years and resisted allowing offensive operations from their territories. But the strikes suggest that diplomatic positioning has not insulated them from the fallout.

A region on edge

Iran’s bombardment comes amid heightened uncertainty following the violent death of its supreme leader and the deepening confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Whether the escalation broadens further — or diplomatic efforts regain traction — may determine the next phase of a conflict that is already testing the Gulf’s resilience.

-- With AFP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
GulfUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Key members of the OPEC+ oil cartel announced a greater-than-expected increase to production quotas on Sunday following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that triggered retaliation by Tehran across the Middle East.

What to expect from oil prices when markets open

1h ago5m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Bahrain arrests two for 'harmful' social media posts

1m read
The Ministry said it would keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.

UAE Ministry of Interior issues public safety update

1m read
Steve Madden's Ramadan campaign inspires generosity

Steve Madden's Ramadan campaign inspires generosity

3m read