GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE intercepts 12 Iranian missiles, 17 drones in today's attack

UAE's air defences thwart major missile and drone attack

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE intercepts 12 Iranian missiles, 17 drones in today's attack
File photo

Dubai: The Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones detected on Monday.

According to the ministry, air defences monitored 15 ballistic missiles, destroying 12 of them, while three fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 18 drones, intercepting 17, while one drone landed within the UAE.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 253 ballistic missiles, of which 233 were destroyed, 18 fell into the sea and two landed within the country. Air defences also intercepted 1,359 of 1,440 drones detected, while 81 drones landed inside the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The attacks have resulted in four deaths involving Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 117 minor injuries among people of various nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian and Bangladeshi.

The ministry reaffirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats, stressing their readiness to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

1m read
Saudi air defenses intercept drones near Riyadh

Saudi air defenses intercept drones near Riyadh

36m read
Duqm port in Oman. (File photo)

Drone attack targets Oman’s Duqm port, 1 worker injured

1m read
Debris from intercepted drones.

Two injured after drone debris falls on homes in Dubai

1m read