UAE intercepts 12 Iranian missiles, 17 drones in today's attack

UAE's air defences thwart major missile and drone attack
Dubai: The Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones detected on Monday.
According to the ministry, air defences monitored 15 ballistic missiles, destroying 12 of them, while three fell into the sea. Authorities also detected 18 drones, intercepting 17, while one drone landed within the UAE.
Since the start of the Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 253 ballistic missiles, of which 233 were destroyed, 18 fell into the sea and two landed within the country. Air defences also intercepted 1,359 of 1,440 drones detected, while 81 drones landed inside the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.
The attacks have resulted in four deaths involving Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 117 minor injuries among people of various nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian and Bangladeshi.
The ministry reaffirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats, stressing their readiness to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.