GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE intercepts 16 ballistic missiles and 113 drones in latest attacks

Authorities intercept majority of projectiles targeting the country

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE intercepts 16 ballistic missiles and 113 drones in latest attacks
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 16 ballistic missiles and 113 drones on Sunday as part of a new wave of attacks targeting the country, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the ministry, air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles on March 8, destroying 16 of them, while one missile fell into the sea.

Authorities also detected 117 drones, of which 113 were intercepted, while four fell within the UAE’s territory.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Since the start of what officials described as Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 238 ballistic missiles, destroying 221 of them, while 15 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country.

The ministry said 1,422 drones had also been detected since the beginning of the attacks, with 1,342 intercepted and 80 falling within UAE territory. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.

The attacks have resulted in four fatalities, nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and 112 moderate and minor injuries involving individuals of several nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish.

The Ministry of Defence said the armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threats, stressing that they will respond firmly to any actions aimed at undermining the country’s security, sovereignty and stability while protecting national interests and resources.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Friday prayers in UAE condemn attack and call for unity

Friday prayers in UAE condemn attack and call for unity

2m read
File photo: Skyline view of Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Drone intercepted, debris strikes high-rise

1m read
Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport

Drone attack targets Bahrain International Airport

1m read
The airport strongly advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information before travelling to the airport.

1 killed, 7 injured at Zayed International Airport

1m read