UAE intercepts 16 ballistic missiles and 113 drones in latest attacks

Authorities intercept majority of projectiles targeting the country
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 16 ballistic missiles and 113 drones on Sunday as part of a new wave of attacks targeting the country, the Ministry of Defence said.
According to the ministry, air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles on March 8, destroying 16 of them, while one missile fell into the sea.
Authorities also detected 117 drones, of which 113 were intercepted, while four fell within the UAE’s territory.
Since the start of what officials described as Iranian attacks, the UAE has detected 238 ballistic missiles, destroying 221 of them, while 15 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country.
The ministry said 1,422 drones had also been detected since the beginning of the attacks, with 1,342 intercepted and 80 falling within UAE territory. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.
The attacks have resulted in four fatalities, nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and 112 moderate and minor injuries involving individuals of several nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish.
The Ministry of Defence said the armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threats, stressing that they will respond firmly to any actions aimed at undermining the country’s security, sovereignty and stability while protecting national interests and resources.