Bahrain-Pakistan travel: Gulf Air opens bookings for special Dammam-Karachi flight

Dammam–Karachi flight available for passengers during Bahrain airspace closure

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Gulf Air currently operates 10 Boeing 787 aircraft across its network of more than 50 destinations spanning Asia, Europe and North America.
Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, has opened registration for a special flight between King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM), and Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan (KHI) on March 10.

The flight allows passengers to travel during the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace.

The service is exclusively for passengers eligible to enter or depart Bahrain. Eligible travellers can register via the dedicated link and request a confirmed booking: Gulf Air special flights.

Flight schedule – March 10

  • Dammam (DMM) → Karachi (KHI)

  • Karachi (KHI) → Dammam (DMM)

Gulf Air confirmed it will transport registered passengers with confirmed bookings and urged travellers not to proceed to the airport without confirmation.

Flights to and from Bahrain remain temporarily suspended due to the airspace closure. Operations will resume once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs announces the reopening.

Passengers are advised to check gulfair.com or the Gulf Air mobile app for the latest updates.

Related Topics:
PakistanBahrainAviation

