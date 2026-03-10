WTI crude price drops nearly 7% early Tuesday

Discrepancy in price movements reflects geopolitical forces, including Hormuz threats
The WTI crude has dropped nearly 7% to $88.18 per barrel as of 8.07am in Japan local time (12:07 am GMT Tuesday), even as other benchmarks like Brent (at $98.96, up 6.76%) and Murban ($110.2, up 6.71%)
The discrepancy in price movements between WTI Crude and other benchmarks are due the sharp volatility from escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions.
Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel amid fears of Middle East supply disruptions, including the tanker squeeze in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US crude oil benchmark, WTI, dropped 5 percent on Monday upon opening on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, continuing the prior session's volatility over concerns about supply related to the Middle East war.
Around 2230 GMT, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 5.71 percent at $89.36 a barrel.
Prices soared earlier Monday, with WTI hitting as high as $119.48 and the Brent international benchmark reaching $119.50 before falling.
This was followed by a rapid pullback after reports that G7 nations and the US were considering a massive release of up to 400 million barrels from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to stabilise markets.
WTI, as the US-centric benchmark tied to inland supply at Cushing, Oklahoma, experienced a steeper decline — dropping roughly $15 per barrel intraday — due to the anticipated influx of domestic supply from the SPR release, which would directly pressure US crude inventories and export dynamics.
The discrepancy in price movements between WTI Crude and other benchmarks are due the sharp volatility from escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions, which initially drove a broad surge in oil prices above $100 per barrel amid fears of Middle East supply disruptions, including the tanker squeeze in the Strait of Hormuz.