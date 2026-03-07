GOLD/FOREX
Oman Air cancels flights to Dubai, Doha and Gulf cities

Regional airspace closures disrupt routes between March 9 and 11

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Passengers urged to check updates as airspace disruptions continue.
Oman Air

Dubai: Oman Air has cancelled several regional and international flights between March 9 and March 11 as continuing airspace closures linked to regional tensions disrupt aviation across parts of the Middle East.

In a travel advisory issued on Saturday, the airline said services to and from a number of destinations would be suspended during the period.

The affected routes include flights connecting Muscat with Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab, according to the airline.

Oman Air said the cancellations were necessary due to ongoing disruptions to regional airspace that have affected flight operations across the region.

The airline added that additional flights will be scheduled to accommodate affected passengers once operations return to normal.

Passengers have been advised to regularly check the airline’s official website and mobile application for the latest updates to flight schedules and to manage their bookings.

“Oman Air sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates guests’ understanding and cooperation during this time,” the airline said in a statement.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

