Oman Air cancels several flights amid regional airspace closures

Passengers urged to check itineraries and manage bookings online
Oman Air has announced the cancellation of several flights amid ongoing airspace closures. Affected routes include flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS).
These cancellations will be in effect from Monday, March 9 through Sunday, March 15 2026, and travelers are advised to review their itineraries and plan accordingly.
Additional flights have been scheduled to accommodate affected passengers. Travellers are advised to check Oman Air flight updates for the latest schedule information.
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app.
The airline apologises for any inconvenience and appreciates passengers’ understanding and cooperation during this period.