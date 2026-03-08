GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Oman Air cancels several flights amid regional airspace closures

Passengers urged to check itineraries and manage bookings online

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .
Oman Air

Oman Air has announced the cancellation of several flights amid ongoing airspace closures. Affected routes include flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS).

These cancellations will be in effect from Monday, March 9 through Sunday, March 15 2026, and travelers are advised to review their itineraries and plan accordingly. 

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Extra flights added

Additional flights have been scheduled to accommodate affected passengers. Travellers are advised to check Oman Air flight updates for the latest schedule information.

Passenger advisory

Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app.

The airline apologises for any inconvenience and appreciates passengers’ understanding and cooperation during this period.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers urged to check updates as airspace disruptions continue.

Oman Air cancels flights to Dubai, Doha and Gulf cities

1m read
The sudden spike in oil prices stems from halted tanker traffic, production shutdowns, and proxy escalations, pushing prices from pre-war lows in the $70s.

Oil prices: Brent surges to $92.62 amid Iran war

2m read
Airline urges passengers to check status before heading to airport.

flydubai resumes limited flights from tonight

1m read
A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.

US-Israel- Iran war day 3: flydubai extends suspension

2m read