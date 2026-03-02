Oman Air and Salam Air offer bus transfers amid UAE airspace closure
Dubai: While the GCC airspace remains largely closed with partial resumption of some flights in UAE, road transport has emerged as a promising means of travel for those who wish to fly home.
Bus transfers from Sharjah to Muscat are currently being arranged by Oman-based airlines Salam Air and Oman Air for stranded travellers in the UAE.
According to Salam Air on its official X account, bus transfers will operate from March 3 to March 5. Services will run in the morning from 9am to 5pm and in the evening from 8pm to 10.30pm.
Travellers are advised to book their flight tickets in advance. The service is available only to visitors eligible for visa on arrival in Oman. Visitors must ensure they meet Oman’s entry requirements before booking. Oman offers visa on arrival to approx 100 nationalities and travellers are urged to check their visa eligibility through Oman’s official visa portal - evisa.rop.gov.om
Passengers are required to arrive at the designated Sharjah station 30 minutes prior to the bus departure. All tickets must be purchased in advance, as no tickets will be available for purchase at Muwasalat Al Jubail Bus Station. The bus service is operated by Muwasalat, Oman’s national transport company.
The buses will transport passengers from Al Jubail Bus Station to Muscat International Airport.
Passengers are advised to contact Salam Air and Oman Air directly for queries and clarifications, and to visit the airlines’ official websites for further details. The bus transfer arrangements are being carried out by two travel agencies - Musafir.com and Sharjah National Travel and Tourist Agency (SNTTA).
“The service is viable for people from and to UAE via bus transfers. Visitors must ensure they are eligible for visa on arrival for Oman or, if they are not eligible, they must pre-arrange it, which can take 24 to 48 hours to be processed. Indian passport holders with a valid visa or residence permit from the UK, US, Canada, Japan or Schengen countries are eligible for visa on arrival. They also need to ensure they arrange a ticket with either Salam Air or Oman Air from Muscat,” Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com told Gulf News.
Babu added that travellers can purchase tickets through travel agency offices or via mwasalat.om. The current cost is 50 OMR. For urgent queries, travellers are advised to contact the helpline on 600 544 405 or 06-5102500.
Note: As of writing, Dubai Airports has confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin this evening, March 2, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Etihad Airways has also resumed limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi, although all scheduled commercial services remain cancelled.
The developments come as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its third day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.
