“The service is viable for people from and to UAE via bus transfers. Visitors must ensure they are eligible for visa on arrival for Oman or, if they are not eligible, they must pre-arrange it, which can take 24 to 48 hours to be processed. Indian passport holders with a valid visa or residence permit from the UK, US, Canada, Japan or Schengen countries are eligible for visa on arrival. They also need to ensure they arrange a ticket with either Salam Air or Oman Air from Muscat,” Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com told Gulf News.