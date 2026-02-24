The new service will operate twice weekly, linking the capitals of Oman and Uzbekistan
Dubai: Oman Air has announced the launch of direct flights between Muscat and Tashkent, marking its entry into the Central Asian market as part of its ongoing international expansion.
The new service will begin on 1 June 2026 and operate twice weekly, linking the capitals of Oman and Uzbekistan. The route is the eighth destination unveiled by the airline since December, highlighting what it described as an accelerated network growth strategy.
Both Oman and Uzbekistan occupy historic positions along the ancient Silk Road, offering travellers access to culturally rich destinations with deep historical ties.
Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive of Oman Air, said the launch reflects the airline’s commitment to sustainable expansion. “The launch of Tashkent reflects Oman Air’s continued focus on building a commercially sustainable network that balances point-to-point demand with strategic growth markets,” he said.
“Central Asia represents a region of increasing relevance for both inbound and outbound travel, and the new service is designed to support Oman’s broader tourism ambitions by attracting visitors from Uzbekistan and the wider region," Korfiatis remarked.
He added that the airline looks forward to welcoming Uzbek visitors to Oman and providing passengers with seamless access to one of Central Asia’s most dynamic destinations.