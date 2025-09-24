Oman Air cuts fares up to 25% in global sale; double daily London flights added

The airline unveiled an expanded winter schedule with additional flights to top cities
Dubai: Oman’s national carrier has launched a global sale offering up to 25 per cent off Business and Economy Class fares across its network, running until October 2 for winter travel.
The Muscat-based carrier is simultaneously expanding its winter schedule with significant frequency increases to popular destinations, including double-daily London services four days a week, for a total of 11 weekly flights.
The sale covers travel between November 3, 2025, and March 11, 2026, allowing passengers to book discounted fares for both one-way and round-trip journeys.
London has emerged as a key growth market with Oman Air increasing services from seven to 11 weekly flights. The airline will operate twice daily, Monday through Thursday.
Moscow will see services grow to nine weekly flights, while Zurich is returning as a seasonal destination with six weekly services after being suspended during previous winter periods.
Amsterdam marks a significant addition with Oman Air operating its first-ever winter schedule to the Dutch capital, offering four weekly flights throughout the season. Also, Rome will maintain a complete winter programme with up to four weekly services.
In June this year, the Omani airline cut 1,000 jobs, including 500 expatriate positions, as part of a major restructuring effort aimed at improving efficiency and achieving financial sustainability.
Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, and Chairman of Oman Air and Oman Airports, stated then that the move was necessary to align staffing levels with industry standards. Before the restructuring, around 45 per cent of the airline’s workforce consisted of non-core employees, a figure far higher than regional averages.
In Asia, Phuket emerges as a winter hotspot, with frequencies increasing to 11 weekly flights, reflecting strong demand for the Thai beach destination during the peak season. Kuala Lumpur will benefit from increased connectivity with nine weekly services.
Domestically within Oman, Salalah will see substantial capacity increases, with 35 weekly flights, peaking at 42 during high-demand periods, to accommodate seasonal traffic to the southern Omani city.
The promotion comes amid increased competition on Gulf routes, with regional carriers launching aggressive pricing strategies to drive traffic.
The WTTC forecasts strong growth for Oman's tourism sector, projecting its contribution to the GDP to reach OMR 3.5 billion by 2025, a significant increase from 2019's OMR 3.3 billion, with further growth to OMR 5.2 billion by 2035.
The sector is expected to generate about 53,000 new jobs by 2035, bringing the total tourism-related employment to 277,700.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox