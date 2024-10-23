Dubai: Oman’s national carrier, Oman Air enhances its Moscow service for the winter season, introducing three direct weekly flights starting October 29, 2024.

This will increase to five flights on December 1 and expand to six from December 25 through March 29, 2025, as reported by the Oman News Agency.

Flights from Muscat will depart at 15:25, arriving in Moscow at 21:00. Return flights will leave Moscow at 22:20, landing back in Muscat at 05:40.

According to Oman Air, this expansion is part of a broader effort to improve its winter schedule, catering to guests' travel preferences and providing greater choice and convenience for both business and leisure travellers.

Bookings can be made via Oman Air’s website, mobile app, or through preferred travel agents.

“We are excited to offer greater flexibility and connectivity with increased flights to Moscow, a key destination on our winter schedule.

“The route will now be served by our B737 aircraft, an adjustment which both allows us to effectively and sustainably expand our services, while navigating constraints in relation to the operational environment.