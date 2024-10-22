Dubai: Muscat International Airport sees a 4.7 per cent rise in international and domestic passengers during the first nine months of this year.

In total, 9,764,530 passengers travelled through the airport, facilitated by 73,137 flights, a 3.4 per cent increase. This number included 16,826 transit passengers, as reported by Omani news outlet Oman Daily Observer.

Salalah Airport recorded 1,230,326 passengers from 8,374 flights, reflecting a 6.8 per cent growth.

Sohar Airport welcomed 62,842 passengers on 544 flights, and Duqm Airport in Al Wusta received 44,753 passengers from 233 flights during the same period.

Muscat International Airport alone managed over 7.5 million passengers in the first seven months of the year. Additionally, Oman attracted over two million visitors in the first half of 2024.