India bans in-flight use of power banks: What UAE travellers need to know

Learn how the new DGCA rules affect power bank use on India flights

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
The move comes after several incidents worldwide in which lithium batteries overheated or caught fire on board aircraft.
Shutterstock

If you’re flying from the UAE to India, be aware that India’s aviation regulator has introduced new rules on power banks and lithium battery-powered devices to prevent fire hazards on board.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the use of power banks during flights, including charging phones or other gadgets via in-seat power outlets. The restriction applies throughout the journey.

Power banks and spare lithium batteries are allowed only in hand luggage and cannot be placed in overhead bins or checked-in baggage.  The move comes after several incidents worldwide in which lithium batteries overheated or caught fire on board aircraft.

UAE airlines updates for India-bound travellers

UAE airlines, including Emirates and flydubai, had already announced last year that passengers flying to India can carry one power bank under 100 Wh each.

Onboard charging is prohibited, and power banks cannot be placed in overhead bins, so they must remain under the seat. They are also strictly forbidden in checked baggage.

These rules are particularly important for UAE travellers on long-haul flights to India, where mobile device use is common, ensuring both passenger safety and compliance with India’s aviation regulations. 

Why has this rule been introduced?

The DGCA’s move follows multiple global incidents in which lithium batteries overheated or caught fire on board aircraft. Power banks can act as ignition sources, posing serious threats to cabin safety.

Devices stored in overhead bins or inside bags may remain out of sight, delaying detection of smoke or fire and increasing risk during flight. 

What passengers can and cannot do

Allowed:

  • Carry power banks only in cabin baggage

  • Keep the device with you during the flight

Not allowed:

  • Using power banks to charge any device on board

  • Charging power banks using in-seat power systems

  • Storing power banks in checked-in bags or overhead bins

Passengers are urged to alert cabin crew immediately if any device feels hot, emits smoke, or produces an unusual smell. 

Airline and airport responsibilities

The DGCA has instructed airlines to:

  • Communicate rules through announcements and onboard messaging

  • Review safety risk assessments related to lithium batteries

  • Ensure cabin crew are trained to identify early warning signs

  • Keep firefighting equipment and protective gear accessible

Airports must display safety advisories and videos at terminals, check-in counters, security checkpoints, and boarding gates. 

Global alignment

India’s decision aligns with international aviation safety practices and ICAO standards. Carriers such as Emirates, flydubai, and Singapore Airlines already restrict the in-flight use of power banks following battery-related fire incidents. 

Bottom line for travellers

Power banks can be carried in cabin baggage but cannot be used in-flight. The rule prioritises safety over convenience, reducing the risk of onboard fires as reliance on portable electronics grows.

FAQs: Power banks and lithium devices on flights

Can passengers carry power banks on flights?

Yes, but only in cabin baggage.

Can power banks be used during the flight?

No. Charging is not allowed onboard.

Where should power banks be stored?

With the passenger — not in overhead bins.

What should I do if a device overheats, smokes, or gets damaged?

Immediately inform cabin crew. Switch off the device and follow crew instructions.

Can I pack phones or laptops in checked luggage?

No. Only in hand baggage. Remove if gate-checked.

How should spare batteries be packed?

Keep them in original packaging or tape the terminals; carry in hand luggage.

Are there size limits for lithium batteries?

  • Up to 100 Wh allowed

  • 100–160 Wh allowed with airline approval

  • Above 160 Wh usually prohibited

Can I bring e-cigarettes, vapes, or smart luggage with batteries?

  • E-cigarettes/vapes: only if airline allows; carry-on only, no in-flight use or charging

  • Smart luggage: removable batteries in hand luggage; non-removable may be banned

Can I carry drones or cameras with extra batteries?

Installed batteries go in hand luggage; spare batteries must also be protected in hand luggage. Batteries over 100 Wh require airline approval.

Why can’t lithium batteries go in checked baggage?

Overheating in the cargo hold cannot be controlled immediately by the crew, posing serious fire risks.

What if a battery slips under the seat?

Do not retrieve it yourself; notify cabin crew immediately.

Why do airline rules differ?

Airlines follow IATA guidance, local laws, and route-specific safety rules. Always check with your airline before flying.

With inputs from IANS, IATA

