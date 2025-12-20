The reminder comes as Emirates and flydubai updated their power bank policies in October.

As the winter travel season peaks, Dubai Airport has reminded passengers about flying safely with lithium-powered devices, reposting the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) safety campaign.

Lithium-ion batteries, found in phones, laptops, power banks, cameras, e-cigarettes, and more, are generally safe—but improper packing or damage can cause fire risks. IATA research shows that while 93% of travellers claim familiarity with battery rules, nearly half still pack devices incorrectly, especially in checked baggage.

Why it matters

Passengers are encouraged to check airline websites for specific policies and use IATA’s multilingual digital resources for quick, easy guidance before flying.

With more travellers carrying multiple devices, following these rules ensures a safe and stress-free journey. Airlines provide detailed guidance on acceptable battery sizes, removable batteries in smart luggage, and safety procedures in case of device overheating or damage.

Many passengers mistakenly believe small lithium devices can go in checked luggage, or that power banks are allowed in hold baggage. IATA stresses that hand luggage is the only safe place for these items.

Power banks are strictly forbidden in checked baggage.

Power banks cannot be charged onboard or placed in overhead bins—they must go under the seat.

Only one power bank under 100 Wh is allowed per passenger.

Confirm airline rules: Policies may differ by airline and country.

Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, inform crew immediately.

Gate check caution: Remove all lithium devices before bags are gate-checked.

Check battery size: Devices over 100 Wh need airline approval.

Protect spare batteries: Cover terminals with tape or use original packaging to prevent short circuits.

Keep devices with you: Phones, laptops, cameras, and power banks must stay in hand luggage.

E-cigarettes and vapes: Carry-on only; cannot be used or charged onboard

Smart luggage: Removable batteries allowed; non-removable may be banned

Up to 100 Wh – allowed in carry-on

Spare batteries: Keep in original packaging or cover terminals with tape; store in a protective case.

Carry-on only: All lithium devices must stay in hand baggage.

Keep in mind:

All lithium-powered devices—phones, laptops, cameras, power banks, smartwatches, e-cigarettes—must go in hand luggage. Remove devices and batteries from gate-checked bags.

Follow instructions during any in-flight incident; crew are trained to manage safely.

Lithium batteries can overheat or catch fire. Keep them in the cabin for crew response.

Wondering what you can pack and what’s off-limits? Here are the top 10 FAQs on lithium devices

Airlines follow IATA guidance plus local laws and route-specific safety rules. Always check your airline before flying.

Why do airline rules differ?

Do not retrieve yourself; call cabin crew.

What if a battery slips under the seat?

Switch off, notify cabin crew or airport staff immediately.

What if a device becomes hot, damaged, or smokes?

Overheating in cargo hold cannot be controlled immediately by crew.

Why can’t lithium batteries go in checked baggage?

Installed batteries in hand luggage; spares protected in hand luggage; >100 Wh needs approval.

Can I carry drones or cameras with extra batteries?

Removable batteries go in hand luggage; non-removable may be banned.

What about smart luggage with batteries?

Only if airline allows; carry-on only, no in-flight use or charging.

Can I bring e-cigarettes or vapes onboard?

Up to 100 Wh allowed; 100–160 Wh with approval; >160 Wh usually prohibited.

Are there size limits for lithium batteries?

Original packaging or tape terminals; keep in hand luggage.

How should I pack spare batteries?

No, only in hand baggage. Remove if gate-checked.

Can I pack my phone, laptop, or power bank in checked luggage?

