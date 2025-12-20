Avoid fire risks: Follow these rules for lithium devices on planes
As the winter travel season peaks, Dubai Airport has reminded passengers about flying safely with lithium-powered devices, reposting the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) safety campaign.
Lithium-ion batteries, found in phones, laptops, power banks, cameras, e-cigarettes, and more, are generally safe—but improper packing or damage can cause fire risks. IATA research shows that while 93% of travellers claim familiarity with battery rules, nearly half still pack devices incorrectly, especially in checked baggage.
Keep devices with you: Phones, laptops, cameras, and power banks must stay in hand luggage.
Protect spare batteries: Cover terminals with tape or use original packaging to prevent short circuits.
Check battery size: Devices over 100 Wh need airline approval.
Gate check caution: Remove all lithium devices before bags are gate-checked.
Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, inform crew immediately.
Pack only what’s needed: Avoid carrying extra batteries unnecessarily.
Confirm airline rules: Policies may differ by airline and country.
Only one power bank under 100 Wh is allowed per passenger.
Power banks cannot be charged onboard or placed in overhead bins—they must go under the seat.
Power banks are strictly forbidden in checked baggage.
Many passengers mistakenly believe small lithium devices can go in checked luggage, or that power banks are allowed in hold baggage. IATA stresses that hand luggage is the only safe place for these items.
With more travellers carrying multiple devices, following these rules ensures a safe and stress-free journey. Airlines provide detailed guidance on acceptable battery sizes, removable batteries in smart luggage, and safety procedures in case of device overheating or damage.
Passengers are encouraged to check airline websites for specific policies and use IATA’s multilingual digital resources for quick, easy guidance before flying.
All lithium-powered devices—phones, laptops, cameras, power banks, smartwatches, e-cigarettes—must go in hand luggage. Remove devices and batteries from gate-checked bags.
Carry-on only: All lithium devices must stay in hand baggage.
Spare batteries: Keep in original packaging or cover terminals with tape; store in a protective case.
Battery limits:
Up to 100 Wh – allowed in carry-on
100–160 Wh – airline approval required
Over 160 Wh – generally prohibited
Smart luggage: Removable batteries allowed; non-removable may be banned
E-cigarettes and vapes: Carry-on only; cannot be used or charged onboard
Devices covered: Phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, drones, portable speakers, shavers, toothbrushes, smartwatches, medical devices, small tools
Lithium batteries can overheat or catch fire. Keep them in the cabin for crew response.
Don’t handle smoking, damaged, or swollen batteries yourself—alert cabin crew.
Follow instructions during any in-flight incident; crew are trained to manage safely.
Wondering what you can pack and what’s off-limits? Here are the top 10 FAQs on lithium devices
Can I pack my phone, laptop, or power bank in checked luggage?
No, only in hand baggage. Remove if gate-checked.
How should I pack spare batteries?
Original packaging or tape terminals; keep in hand luggage.
Are there size limits for lithium batteries?
Up to 100 Wh allowed; 100–160 Wh with approval; >160 Wh usually prohibited.
Can I bring e-cigarettes or vapes onboard?
Only if airline allows; carry-on only, no in-flight use or charging.
What about smart luggage with batteries?
Removable batteries go in hand luggage; non-removable may be banned.
Can I carry drones or cameras with extra batteries?
Installed batteries in hand luggage; spares protected in hand luggage; >100 Wh needs approval.
Why can’t lithium batteries go in checked baggage?
Overheating in cargo hold cannot be controlled immediately by crew.
What if a device becomes hot, damaged, or smokes?
Switch off, notify cabin crew or airport staff immediately.
What if a battery slips under the seat?
Do not retrieve yourself; call cabin crew.
Why do airline rules differ?
Airlines follow IATA guidance plus local laws and route-specific safety rules. Always check your airline before flying.
