Planning a winter getaway? MoFA reveals tips and services for UAE travellers
Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has launched the “From the UAE, We Travel” campaign in preparation for the winter holiday season and the UAE school break, running from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
The initiative aims to promote safe and conscious travel for all UAE residents, highlighting the Ministry’s full readiness to provide 24/7 support and care through its integrated digital services.
Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the campaign reflects the directives of the UAE leadership, which prioritises the well-being of every citizen. He noted that MoFA continuously develops and delivers comprehensive travel services and guidelines, keeping pace with updates from international destinations to ensure rapid response during peak travel periods.
MoFA urged travellers to:
Check real-time travel advisories via the MoFA website or smart app.
Ensure passports are valid for at least six months.
Obtain visas for accompanying travelers in advance.
Review entry requirements and latest updates for each destination.
Secure international health insurance covering the entire trip.
Comply with local laws and traffic regulations abroad.
Keep electronic copies of official documents and store originals securely.
Use reputable global booking agencies for flights, hotels, and car rentals.
Stay alert to local authorities’ warnings in emergencies and avoid carrying valuable items in crowded areas.
UAE nationals are encouraged to register themselves and their families in the Twajudi service via MoFA’s website, smart app, or WhatsApp channel.
Travellers should also save the emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad: 0097180024, available 24/7.
MoFA also offers the UAE Traveller Services Card, available at departure airports. The card includes a QR code providing immediate access to services such as:
Return Document issuance within 30 minutes for lost, damaged, or expired passports, including for newborns.
Travel Requirements by Destination, an interactive platform updated in real-time.
A dedicated page with all 2025 entry requirement updates worldwide.
In coordination with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, MoFA provides tailored consular services for UAE Golden Visa holders, including:
Return Document issuance within 30 minutes if a passport is lost or damaged abroad.
A 24/7 dedicated hotline: 0097124931133 for urgent support.
Assistance during emergencies, crises, and evacuation operations.
Facilitation of repatriation and burial inside the UAE in the event of death abroad.
Support services for family members of deceased Golden Visa holders.
The “From the UAE, We Travel” campaign reinforces MoFA’s commitment to providing safe, smooth, and well-informed travel experiences for all residents during the winter holidays.
Travellers are encouraged to plan ahead and make use of the Ministry’s digital services to ensure a worry-free journey.
