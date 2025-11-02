Snow or sun? Where UAE winter travellers will escape to this year

New winter travel: Are UAE residents staying for the sun or chasing the snow abroad?
Dubai: As winter approaches, UAE residents are once again preparing for a season of travel — but this year’s choices say as much about lifestyle as they do about geography.
According to Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services, UAE travellers this winter are choosing destinations that combine emotion, experience, and convenience.
“The top outbound destinations this season reflect both emotional connection and lifestyle preferences rather than just geography,” says Yanchenko.
“While Europe remains a strong favourite, we’re seeing a distinct blend of cultural, festive, and ‘snow escape’ travel — with Russia, New York, Prague, Vienna, London, Courchevel, Megève, and Chamonix leading the list.”
For those chasing the European Christmas experience, Prague and Vienna stand out for their markets and classical music, while London continues to attract visitors with its mix of tradition and modern excitement.
Yanchenko notes that Russia offers “a sense of true winter magic” for many expats, while New York remains “an irresistible mix of celebration, shopping, and cinematic atmosphere.”
And for UAE travellers seeking snow with sophistication, Courchevel, Megève, and Chamonix top the list for alpine glamour.
“Families and couples tend to choose European capitals, while younger professionals are booking alpine and U.S. destinations,” she adds. “Many are extending their stays for remote work or early-January breaks. These routes also see the highest number of multi-entry visa requests, with travellers planning multi-country itineraries.”
Not everyone is flying halfway across the world. Nearby destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan continue to attract UAE residents for quick, affordable snow breaks and easy visa access.
Georgia’s Gudauri and Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor remain favourites for first-time skiers and families, while Baku offers a balance of culture, cuisine, and mild winter festivities.
Istanbul and Cappadocia also feature prominently — the latter becoming a favourite for travellers looking to experience hot-air ballooning over snow-dusted valleys.
Not every UAE resident wants cold weather. Many still prefer to escape to warmer shores in Maldives, Thailand, Bali, and Seychelles.
Luxury resorts in the Maldives are fully booked through the New Year period, while Thailand remains popular for its combination of beach life, food, and nightlife. Sri Lanka is emerging as a growing alternative — offering both culture and coastline with less crowding.
Despite rising travel costs, Europe’s festive cities are still magnets for winter travellers.
London, Paris, Prague, and Vienna are perennial favourites, known for their markets, lights, and cultural events. Ski destinations like Switzerland and the French Alps appeal to those chasing both adventure and style.
For New Year’s Eve, London, New York, and Paris remain among the most sought-after, joined by Tokyo and Singapore for travellers seeking urban celebration with global flair.
Whether it’s snow in Courchevel, fireworks in London, or a barefoot beach in the Maldives, UAE travellers are spreading out across continents this winter.
As Yanchenko sums up, this season isn’t just about where people go — it’s about why they go: “We’re seeing travel shaped by emotion, experience, and self-expression — not just the destination stamp on a passport.”
