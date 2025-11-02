Snow or sun? Where UAE winter travellers will escape to this year

Dubai: As winter approaches, UAE residents are once again preparing for a season of travel — but this year’s choices say as much about lifestyle as they do about geography.

“Families and couples tend to choose European capitals, while younger professionals are booking alpine and U.S. destinations,” she adds. “Many are extending their stays for remote work or early-January breaks. These routes also see the highest number of multi-entry visa requests, with travellers planning multi-country itineraries.”

For those chasing the European Christmas experience, Prague and Vienna stand out for their markets and classical music, while London continues to attract visitors with its mix of tradition and modern excitement.

Luxury resorts in the Maldives are fully booked through the New Year period, while Thailand remains popular for its combination of beach life, food, and nightlife. Sri Lanka is emerging as a growing alternative — offering both culture and coastline with less crowding.

Not everyone is flying halfway across the world. Nearby destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan continue to attract UAE residents for quick, affordable snow breaks and easy visa access.

As Yanchenko sums up, this season isn’t just about where people go — it’s about why they go: “We’re seeing travel shaped by emotion, experience, and self-expression — not just the destination stamp on a passport.”

Whether it’s snow in Courchevel, fireworks in London, or a barefoot beach in the Maldives, UAE travellers are spreading out across continents this winter.

For New Year’s Eve, London, New York, and Paris remain among the most sought-after, joined by Tokyo and Singapore for travellers seeking urban celebration with global flair.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.