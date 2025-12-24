Flying from Sharjah this season? Airport shares 11-step travel checklist

Simple tips to help passengers beat queues and travel stress-free this festive season
As Christmas and New Year holidays drive a surge in passenger traffic, Sharjah Airport has issued a travel advisory urging travellers to plan ahead and arrive early to ensure a smooth journey during the peak travel period.
The airport shared a checklist on social media, highlighting essential steps passengers should follow before and during their airport experience.
Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three to four hours before departure, especially during peak travel hours. Travellers should review airline guidelines, check their boarding passes, and complete online check-in wherever possible to save time at the terminal.
Sharjah Airport recommends keeping travel documents, electronic devices, and medications in carry-on luggage for easy access. Boarding passes and identification should be readily available at all checkpoints.
Liquids carried in hand luggage must not exceed 100ml per container and should be placed in a clear, resealable bag, in line with security regulations.
Travellers are urged to review their airline’s baggage weight, size limits, and restricted items before arriving at the airport to avoid delays at check-in or security screening.
Upon arrival, passengers should monitor flight information screens for real-time updates and gate changes, particularly during the busy festive travel window.
Sharjah Airport said following these simple guidelines can help reduce congestion and ensure a more comfortable travel experience during one of the year’s busiest holiday periods.
Arrive early – reach the airport 3–4 hours before departure.
Check travel documents – confirm your passport, visa, and ID are valid.
Complete online check-in – save time by checking in before arriving.
Review baggage rules – verify weight, size limits, and restricted items.
Pack carry-on wisely – keep documents, devices, and medications handy.
Follow liquid restrictions – carry liquids in containers up to 100ml in a clear, resealable bag.
Monitor flight updates – check information screens regularly for gate changes.
Keep boarding pass accessible – have your pass ready for security and boarding.
Dress comfortably – layer for fluctuating airport and flight temperatures.
Plan transport in advance – pre-book taxis or parking for smooth arrivals and departures.
Stay patient and alert – expect holiday crowds and follow airport staff instructions.
