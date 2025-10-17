Top visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders: Updated list

The Indian passport may have slipped a few places in the latest rankings, but Indian citizens still have plenty of visa-free destinations to choose from.

Despite the weak rank, the Indian passport is stronger than that of its neighbours. Bangladesh ranks 100 th with visa-free access to 30 countries. Slightly better is Sri Lanka at the 98 th spot (41 visa-free countries). Pakistan ranks 103 rd (31 countries), while Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the table at 106 th rank, with visa-free access to only 24 countries.

Leading the list are Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Singapore, ranked No. 1, offers visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland rank fourth, with visa-free access to 188 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands rank fifth with 187 destinations accessible visa-free.

The US passport, meanwhile, has hit a historic low. Once ranked No.1 (2014), the passport has now fallen to the 12 th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide. Similarly, the UK passport has slipped to its lowest-ever position on the index, dropping from 6th to 8th since July, despite also once holding the top spot in 2015.

Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, underscore Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are cementing its role as a global mobility powerhouse, bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.

In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94 th place in 2015 to 64 th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

