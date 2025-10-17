GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Top visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders: Updated list

The passport currently ranks 85th with visa-free access to 57 countries

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The Indian passport has dropped from the 77th spot it held earlier this year
The Indian passport has dropped from the 77th spot it held earlier this year
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Indian passport may have slipped a few places in the latest rankings, but Indian citizens still have plenty of visa-free destinations to choose from.

These include several scenic island destinations, South-East and Central Asian countries, the Caribbean and many African destinations.

The passport currently ranks 85th, tied with Mauritania, with visa-free access to 57 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index.

This is a sharp drop from the 77th spot the document held earlier this year, while granting visa-free access to 59 countries.

Despite the weak rank, the Indian passport is stronger than that of its neighbours. Bangladesh ranks 100th with visa-free access to 30 countries. Slightly better is Sri Lanka at the 98th spot (41 visa-free countries). Pakistan ranks 103rd (31 countries), while Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the table at 106th rank, with visa-free access to only 24 countries.

Strongest passports

Leading the list are Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Singapore, ranked No. 1, offers visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland rank fourth, with visa-free access to 188 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands rank fifth with 187 destinations accessible visa-free.

Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden rank sixth (186 destinations), followed by Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland (7th rank, 185 destinations).

The US passport, meanwhile, has hit a historic low. Once ranked No.1 (2014), the passport has now fallen to the 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide. Similarly, the UK passport has slipped to its lowest-ever position on the index, dropping from 6th to 8th since July, despite also once holding the top spot in 2015.

China surges

In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time.

In the past year alone, China has granted visa-free access to an additional 30 countries.

Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, underscore Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are cementing its role as a global mobility powerhouse, bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.

Visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders

  1. Angola

  2. Barbados

  3. Bhutan

  4. Bolivia

  5. British Virgin Islands

  6. Burundi

  7. Cambodia

  8. Cape Verde Islands

  9. Comoro Islands

  10. Cook Islands

  11. Djibouti

  12. Dominica

  13. Ethiopia

  14. Fiji

  15. Grenada

  16. Guinea-Bissau

  17. Haiti

  18. Indonesia

  19. Iran

  20. Jamaica

  21. Jordan

  22. Kazakhstan

  23. Kenya

  24. Kiribati

  25. Laos

  26. Macao (SAR China)

  27. Madagascar

  28. Malaysia

  29. Maldives

  30. Marshall Islands

  31. Mauritius

  32. Micronesia

  33. Mongolia

  34. Montserrat

  35. Mozambique

  36. Myanmar

  37. Nepal

  38. Niue

  39. Palau Islands

  40. Philippines

  41. Qatar

  42. Rwanda

  43. Samoa

  44. Senegal

  45. Seychelles

  46. Sierra Leone

  47. Sri Lanka

  48. St. Kitts and Nevis

  49. St. Lucia

  50. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  51. Tanzania

  52. Thailand

  53. Timor-Leste

  54. Trinidad and Tobago

  55. Tuvalu

  56. Vanuatu

  57. Zimbabwe

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier.

Top visa-free destinations for Pakistanis: Updated list

2m read
The passport ranks above Nepal, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Bangladeshi passport drops to 100th spot in new ranking

2m read
This is a sharp decline from the 96th rank the passport held earlier.

Pakistani passport drops in latest rankings, at 103rd

3m read
India is tied with Mauritania, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

Indian passport slips in latest rankings to 85th place

2m read