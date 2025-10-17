Top visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders: Updated list

The passport currently ranks 85th with visa-free access to 57 countries
The Indian passport may have slipped a few places in the latest rankings, but Indian citizens still have plenty of visa-free destinations to choose from.
These include several scenic island destinations, South-East and Central Asian countries, the Caribbean and many African destinations.
The passport currently ranks 85th, tied with Mauritania, with visa-free access to 57 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index.
This is a sharp drop from the 77th spot the document held earlier this year, while granting visa-free access to 59 countries.
Despite the weak rank, the Indian passport is stronger than that of its neighbours. Bangladesh ranks 100th with visa-free access to 30 countries. Slightly better is Sri Lanka at the 98th spot (41 visa-free countries). Pakistan ranks 103rd (31 countries), while Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the table at 106th rank, with visa-free access to only 24 countries.
Leading the list are Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Singapore, ranked No. 1, offers visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland rank fourth, with visa-free access to 188 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands rank fifth with 187 destinations accessible visa-free.
Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden rank sixth (186 destinations), followed by Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland (7th rank, 185 destinations).
The US passport, meanwhile, has hit a historic low. Once ranked No.1 (2014), the passport has now fallen to the 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide. Similarly, the UK passport has slipped to its lowest-ever position on the index, dropping from 6th to 8th since July, despite also once holding the top spot in 2015.
In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time.
In the past year alone, China has granted visa-free access to an additional 30 countries.
Recent developments, including granting visa free access to Russia, underscore Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness. China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are cementing its role as a global mobility powerhouse, bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.
Angola
Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Cook Islands
Djibouti
Dominica
Ethiopia
Fiji
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia
Iran
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Micronesia
Mongolia
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Philippines
Qatar
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
