UAE schools set 1-month winter break dates for 2025-26, plan your holiday now

Dubai: Parents and students across the UAE can now begin planning their next holiday getaway as the winter break dates are set in the school calendar for the 2025-2026 academic year. According to the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) calendar, the schedule highlights key dates for winter breaks, providing families the certainty needed to book vacations, arrange family visits, and organise holiday activities well in advance. This applies to all public and private educational institutions throughout the country, creating a coordinated approach to the winter vacation period.