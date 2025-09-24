GOLD/FOREX
UAE schools set 1-month winter break dates for 2025-26, plan your holiday now

The Ministry of Education has emphasised strict adherence to these approved calendar dates

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: Parents and students across the UAE can now begin planning their next holiday getaway as the winter break dates are set in the school calendar for the 2025-2026 academic year. According to the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) calendar, the schedule highlights key dates for winter breaks, providing families the certainty needed to book vacations, arrange family visits, and organise holiday activities well in advance. This applies to all public and private educational institutions throughout the country, creating a coordinated approach to the winter vacation period.

Four-week winter holiday period

Students attending schools that follow the September-to-June academic calendar will enjoy an extended winter break spanning nearly four weeks. The vacation period is scheduled to begin on December 8, 2025, and conclude on January 4, 2026, when classes resume for the second term. This break allows families sufficient time to travel, spend quality time together, and recharge before the new year.

Dubai Private Schools schedule variations

Dubai's private school sector, overseen by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), follows a slightly differentiated schedule based on curriculum type and academic year structure. Schools operating under the Indian curriculum system, which typically begin their academic year in April, will commence their winter break on December 15, 2025. Meanwhile, private schools in Dubai that follow the September start calendar will start their winter holidays on December 8, 2025.

Implementation guidelines

The Ministry of Education has emphasised strict adherence to these approved calendar dates across all educational institutions. Schools are required to complete their first-term assessments and fulfill curriculum obligations during the final week before the break begins. This ensures that students remain engaged in their studies right up until the vacation period starts, maintaining academic continuity and preventing any loss of learning momentum.

