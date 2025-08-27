Not all UAE schools will get a four-week winter break. Here is why

Also find out why some schools will keep extra classes for certain students in winter
Dubai: The UAE’s first-ever unified calendar for public and private schools will have a four-week winter holiday this academic year. However, that does not mean all students in the country will get this long break in the upcoming winter, Gulf News can reveal.
As per the unified academic calendar issued by the Ministry of Education, winter breaks will run from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026. This is a shift from the three-week winter holiday that most schools used to follow.
Schools that are following the unified calendar have welcomed the move. Shagufa Kidwai, principal of Pristine Private School, a UK Curriculum school in Dubai, said: “The introduction of a full four-week winter break is a welcome change for our school community. It provides students with much-needed time to recharge and engage in enriching experiences outside the classroom.”
She pointed out that families can use this opportunity to plan holidays together, while younger learners benefit from outdoor activities that support their well-being. “For our older students, this period will also allow them to focus on self-study, complete assignments, and consolidate their learning.”
From an academic standpoint, she said the school has carefully structured its calendar to ensure that the extended winter break does not compromise curriculum delivery.
“Our teaching and assessment plans are well-aligned with the academic requirements for the year, and there is no need for additional classes. Instead, we are encouraging students to use this time purposefully—whether through independent learning, project work, or skill-building activities,” added Kidwai.
However, this is not the case with Dubai schools following the Indian curriculum.
“The 4-week winter break outlined in the new unified calendar does not apply to our school following the Indian curriculum,” said Zubair Ahmad, managing director of Springdales School in Dubai, which is affiliated with India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
“We continue to follow the academic calendar as per our respective education boards and previous schedules. Consequently, our existing plans, including the Mid-Term Planning (MTP), remain aligned with the older calendar. This ensures that the academic calendar and learning outcomes for Indian schools like us are not disrupted or delayed. We remain unaffected, ensuring continuity and minimal disruption to students’ learning journeys,” he added.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and principal of Credence High School, another CBSE school in Dubai, also said the school has a three-week approved break for the upcoming winter.
“Our academic calendar for the session 2025–2026 was carefully planned and approved right at the start of the year, since our school year begins in April. This advance planning ensures that even with holiday breaks, the overall learning objectives and syllabus completion remain on track,” she pointed out.
Schools in Dubai that follow the Pakistani curriculum will also continue with their existing three-week winter break, as their academic year runs from April to March, confirmed Shamaela Ahmad, principal of Pakistan Education Academy in Dubai.
“We will maintain our current calendar while remaining fully aligned with the Ministry of Education’s guidance. The newly announced unified academic calendar is designed for schools following the MoE curriculum and other international curricula. We greatly value the Ministry’s efforts to ensure consistency and quality across the UAE, while also providing flexibility for schools with different academic structures,” she explained.
However, this is not the case with Asian curriculum schools located in the Northern Emirates. They still follow the MoE’s unified academic calendar.
Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, principal of Cosmopolitan International Indian School, Ajman, said: “As a CBSE school in Ajman, we adhere to the Ministry of Education’s guidelines that apply to all private schools across the Northern Emirates, regardless of the curriculum.”
He explained that schools prepare an academic calendar every year before the beginning of the next academic year, meeting the number of working-day requirements mandated for the academic year, and get it approved from the MoE or other regulatory bodies before the commencement of the new academic year.
“Hence, these longer winter breaks do not make any negative impact on the academic year,” said Kottakkulam.
Meanwhile, some schools, such as Credence High School, will hold extra classes for students, especially for those who have board exams this academic year.
“While this time is important for students and staff to rest and rejuvenate, we also recognize the academic demands on our senior students. Therefore, special extra classes have been arranged for Grades 10 and 12 during the first week of the winter break, as these students will be preparing for their external board examinations in March 2026,” said the principal.
She said this provision allows students to use part of the break for focused revision, while still enjoying time with their families during the remaining weeks. “In this way, we are balancing academic requirements with student well-being, ensuring that the longer winter break does not disrupt the learning journey or examination preparedness of our learners,” added Singh.
With regard to extra classes, Kottakkulam said: “As our school does not have board class students this year, we are not planning for special classes. However, creative programmes like winter coaching camps for swimming, karate, music, dance, robotics, and abacus are organised during the winter break. International study tours are also planned to constructively utilise the time while making sincere effort to keep them engaged and connected to the curriculum.”
