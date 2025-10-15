Diwali 2025 in UAE: Indian schools announce up to 5-day break for Festival of Lights

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah schools confirm extended breaks including weekend
Dubai: Indian curriculum schools across the UAE have announced extended holiday breaks ranging from three to five days for Diwali 2025, giving thousands of students and their families the opportunity to celebrate the Indian Festival of Lights.
The holidays, approved by respective education authorities, will see some institutions closed from October 18 to 22, combining weekend days with additional sanctioned leave.
The announcements come as Dubai prepares for its mega Diwali celebrations from October 17 to 26, organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism in association with the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The 10-day festival will feature spectacular fireworks, cultural performances, traditional markets, and family-friendly events across key locations in the emirate, making it one of the largest Diwali celebrations outside India.
Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah confirmed that the school will enjoy a five-day break after receiving permission from the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to declare Monday and Tuesday as holidays. Combined with Friday being a weekend holiday in Sharjah, students and teachers will have an extended break from October 18 to 22.
GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Boys has also announced Monday and Tuesday as holidays, ensuring a five-day break for its school community.
However, not all Sharjah schools have announced the same extension. Sharjah Indian School Ghubaiba announced only Monday as a holiday, confirmed Pramod Mahajan, the principal.
"SPEA allows us to take two extra holidays as per our request at the beginning of the academic year. Since these holidays were already approved, SPEA did not make any change in it even though the academic calendar was unified after our academic year began in April. As per our previous request, we have received approval for one-day holiday on Monday and students and teachers will get a four-day break as Friday is a holiday for us," he said.
In Dubai, The Indian High Group of Schools, which operates three campuses and serves the largest Indian expat school community in the emirate, has declared a three-day holiday, creating a five-day break including the weekend.
"True to tradition, The Indian High Group of Schools will remain closed from Saturday to Wednesday in celebration of Diwali — the Festival of Lights," stated Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools.
Vasu saidt the school community would participate in Dubai's specially curated Diwali festivities organised by the Department of Economy and Tourism.
"We will very much be part of the Diwali festivities that have been specially curated by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and this will give all those not travelling back to India the opportunity to experience the joy of Diwali just as much," he said.
"This extended break, including the weekend, offers our learners, staff, and parents a much-deserved opportunity to pause, recharge, and reconnect with their loved ones, whether in Dubai or back home. We believe that true education flourishes when there is balance — when time for learning is complemented by time for family, joy, and self-reflection. This five-day holiday encourages our stakeholders to celebrate Diwali not just as a festival, but as a reminder of light, hope, and togetherness," he added.
Meanwhile, students and school employees at GEMS Our Own Indian School in Dubai will enjoy a four-day break, as the school has announced Diwali holidays on Friday and Monday.
DPS Dubai has announced only Monday as a holiday, providing a three-day weekend. Principal Rashmi Nandkeolyar said the school had used one of the two additional holidays provided by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to mark Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India's Father of the Nation, on October 2.
Some Abu Dhabi schools confirmed two-day holidays for Diwali on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in a four-day break for students.
Dr Thakur S Mulchandani, School Director and Principal of Sunrise English Private School, Abu Dhabi, said the school declared Monday and Tuesday as holidays following approval from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). "It is one of the biggest festivals for the Indian community. We are thankful to ADEK and the UAE authorities for allowing this holiday every year," he said.
Paramjit Ahluwalia, Director and Principal of Dunes International School, echoed similar sentiments. "Students and parents are happy for the long weekend. Many families have planned to go home for Diwali celebrations," he said.
