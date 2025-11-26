GOLD/FOREX
ENTERTAINMENT
Malayalam actress Anu Sithara opens dance school in Sharjah

The actress fulfils her long-time dream with a new centre for classical dance in Muweilah

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Malayalam actress and dancer Anu Sithara
Instagram/anu_sithara

Dubai: Malayalam actress and trained classical dancer Anu Sithara has realised a dream she has carried for years. She has opened her own dance school, ‘Kamaladhalam’, in Muweilah Commercial, Sharjah.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote that a “big dream” had finally come true and thanked her followers for their constant support. “I want to continue this journey with you,” she added, expressing pride in setting up her own art school in the UAE.

The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and fellow artists, many congratulating her on taking the next step in her creative journey.

Anu Sithara, who hails from Wayanad, studied at Kerala Kalamandalam, the renowned arts university in Thrissur known for nurturing classical art forms from southern India.

She has appeared in several Malayalam films, including Ramante Edenthottam, Achayans, Indian Love Story, Happy Wedding, Fukri, and Sarvopari Palakkaran.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
