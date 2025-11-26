Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote that a “big dream” had finally come true and thanked her followers for their constant support. “I want to continue this journey with you,” she added, expressing pride in setting up her own art school in the UAE .

Dubai: Malayalam actress and trained classical dancer Anu Sithara has realised a dream she has carried for years. She has opened her own dance school, ‘Kamaladhalam’, in Muweilah Commercial, Sharjah .

The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and fellow artists, many congratulating her on taking the next step in her creative journey.

