The actress fulfils her long-time dream with a new centre for classical dance in Muweilah
Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote that a “big dream” had finally come true and thanked her followers for their constant support. “I want to continue this journey with you,” she added, expressing pride in setting up her own art school in the UAE.
The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and fellow artists, many congratulating her on taking the next step in her creative journey.
Anu Sithara, who hails from Wayanad, studied at Kerala Kalamandalam, the renowned arts university in Thrissur known for nurturing classical art forms from southern India.
She has appeared in several Malayalam films, including Ramante Edenthottam, Achayans, Indian Love Story, Happy Wedding, Fukri, and Sarvopari Palakkaran.
