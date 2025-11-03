That realisation led him to his acting debut in the Malayalam film Lurk, produced by Kerala Talkies and presented by R. Harikumar, Managing Director of the Elite Group of Companies. Together, the two are part of a new wave of UAE-based talent bringing their experiences from Dubai’s corporate world into creative storytelling.

Dubai: In most Indian households , a parental dream is painfully simple — their children should become doctors or engineers. Anything outside those two lanes often earns polite smiles and nervous glances. But what happens when one of those engineers dares to follow another passion entirely — cinema?

“At the end of the day, I believe cinema has the power to create awareness and spark conversations,” says Biju. “With Lurk, we’ve tried to do just that — tell a story that entertains but also makes people pause and think about our relationship with nature.”

The project was greenlit after months of research and location scouting in Kerala’s forest regions. “The idea was born out of real incidents and discussions around habitat loss,” he explains. “It immediately resonated with me — both as a Keralite and as someone who believes cinema can create awareness.”

He adds, “Dubai has a unique energy; it encourages you to dream big and provides exposure to a global mix of cultures and perspectives. The city’s strong connection to art, innovation, and film festivals gave me the confidence to take the leap into acting. Dubai taught me that no dream is too far if you’re ready to work for it.”

“Dubai has been home to me for quite some time now,” says Biju. “It’s a place that really pushes you to dream bigger. I’ve built both my professional and personal life here, and the city’s energy has definitely influenced the way I look at creativity and cinema. It’s such a vibrant, multicultural hub — you meet people from all walks of life, and that exposure shapes you.”

