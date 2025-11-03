Dubai’s Biju Kassim bridges cultures with Malayalam debut Lurk, rooted in Kerala’s Wild
Dubai: In most Indian households, a parental dream is painfully simple — their children should become doctors or engineers. Anything outside those two lanes often earns polite smiles and nervous glances. But what happens when one of those engineers dares to follow another passion entirely — cinema?
Dubai-based civil engineer and entrepreneur Biju Kassim is rewriting that script with conviction. Biju has spent decades building his ventures across contracting, trading, and hospitality. Yet behind the precision of engineering blueprints lay another calling — storytelling.
“I think every Malayali family wanted their kids to be engineers or doctors — mine included,” says Biju, smiling.
“I built that career, achieved stability, and made a life in Dubai. But at some point, I realised I also love creativity — cinema, stories, and the emotion they bring.”
That realisation led him to his acting debut in the Malayalam film Lurk, produced by Kerala Talkies and presented by R. Harikumar, Managing Director of the Elite Group of Companies. Together, the two are part of a new wave of UAE-based talent bringing their experiences from Dubai’s corporate world into creative storytelling.
“Dubai has been home to me for quite some time now,” says Biju. “It’s a place that really pushes you to dream bigger. I’ve built both my professional and personal life here, and the city’s energy has definitely influenced the way I look at creativity and cinema. It’s such a vibrant, multicultural hub — you meet people from all walks of life, and that exposure shapes you.”
He adds, “Dubai has a unique energy; it encourages you to dream big and provides exposure to a global mix of cultures and perspectives. The city’s strong connection to art, innovation, and film festivals gave me the confidence to take the leap into acting. Dubai taught me that no dream is too far if you’re ready to work for it.”
Lurk is a visually rich, large-scale production that addresses one of Kerala’s most pressing social issues — the growing man–animal conflict.
“Lurk stands apart because it’s rooted in a powerful, socially relevant theme,” says Biju. “Instead of focusing only on entertainment, the film delves into the emotional and ethical layers of coexistence between humans and wildlife. It’s realistic, thought-provoking, and visually grounded in nature.”
The project was greenlit after months of research and location scouting in Kerala’s forest regions. “The idea was born out of real incidents and discussions around habitat loss,” he explains. “It immediately resonated with me — both as a Keralite and as someone who believes cinema can create awareness.”
Shot on a grand scale with top-notch visuals and authentic locations, Lurk blends technical excellence with emotional storytelling.
“At the end of the day, I believe cinema has the power to create awareness and spark conversations,” says Biju. “With Lurk, we’ve tried to do just that — tell a story that entertains but also makes people pause and think about our relationship with nature.”
For Biju, this new chapter is not a departure from his engineering roots but an evolution of them.
“As an engineer, I’ve always believed in structure and detail — and acting, in many ways, is about the same thing,” he reflects. “It’s about emotion, precision, and connection.”
In true Dubai fashion, Biju’s story bridges ambition and artistry, proving that success isn’t confined to one path.
“This city gives you the confidence to dream in colour,” he says. “And if you’re brave enough to follow that dream, even an engineer can become an actor.”
With Lurk, Biju Kassim shows that sometimes, life’s greatest projects aren’t built from steel and concrete — but from imagination and heart.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox