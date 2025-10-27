GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Tamil superstar and politician Vijay to meet with stampede victims and families, a month after tragedy

Reports claim contrite actor-politician will meet survivors at private hotel near Chennai

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Tamil superstar-politician Vijay
Tamil superstar-politician Vijay

Dubai: Exactly one month after the tragic stampede in Karur in South Indian state Chennai, actor-politician Vijay is meeting with the families of the victims at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram.

According to a report in The Week, Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), organised the gathering at a resort, where they had booked 50 rooms to allow the actor to personally meet with the grieving families and offer his condolences.

The stampede, which occurred during a TVK event on September 27, claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured.

The disaster unfolded as the crowd, swelling unexpectedly, surged uncontrollably upon Vijay's arrival.

In response, TVK has provided Rs20 lakh (Dh10,000) relief funds to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. However, the meeting in Mahabalipuram has sparked a social media debate.

Some users have criticised Vijay for arranging travel and accommodation for the families, suggesting he could have visited Karur directly to offer his condolences instead. In defense, TVK stated that Vijay could not travel to Karur due to a lack of permission from authorities.

This meeting comes just days after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the incident, appointing a three-member monitoring committee to oversee the probe.

TVK had previously appealed to the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tamil Cinema

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ blames Vijay’s delayed arrival, theatrics.

Vijay’s tour suspended as Karur stampede fallout widens

3m read
Vijay released a video statement on the Karur stampede tragedy, on Tuesday.

Unbearable pain: Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede

3m read
Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest appear in Karur after stampede tragedy during TVK rally

Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest appear in Karur

2m read
The Karur tragedy has ignited a political storm, with competing narratives over what triggered the chaos.

Vijay’s TVK sought power cut before rally stampede

5m read