Vijay’s TVK sought power cut before deadly rally stampede, letter reveals amid mounting blame game

Who is Vijay?

· Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, 51, is one of Tamil Nadu’s most popular actors with a career spanning three decades.

· Nicknamed “Ilaya Thalapathy” (Young Commander) by fans, he is celebrated for his smooth dance moves, mass action roles, and fan frenzy at film releases.

· Early films like Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) flopped, but hits such as Ghilli (2004), Pokkiri (2007), Thuppakki (2012), and Kaththi (2014) made him a superstar.

· Even critically panned films like Beast (2022) and The Greatest of All Time (2024) grossed ₹200+ crore worldwide, showing his unmatched box office pull.

· A fan club he launched performed creditably in 2021 local elections, fueling speculation about his political ambitions.

· In 2024, he announced he would quit films after his last release Jana Nayagan (2025) to pursue full-time politics.

Why politics?

Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of film stars turning politicians — from MG Ramachandran (MGR), who became chief minister, to J Jayalalithaa, who served six terms.

Not all stars succeeded: Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam has yet to win a seat, and Rajinikanth backed out of politics entirely.

Vijay hopes to follow in MGR’s footsteps, banking on mass popularity and crowd-pulling charisma.

His rallies since launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) last year have drawn tens of thousands, with fans eager for selfies and a glimpse of their idol.